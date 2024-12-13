Uber Eats has brought a new level of comfort, with virtually any restaurant imaginable just a few clicks away.

But with so many excellent options in Leeds, too many options can become overwhelming.

So today, Yorkshire Evening Post lists 15 of the highest rated eateries on the app.

Here are 15 top rated restaurants and cafes in Leeds on Uber Eats with over 100 reviews:

1 . Bakery 164 - 4.8 (1,000+ reviews) Sitting just across the street from the Parkinson Building, this sandwich shop and café is amongst the highest rated in the city. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Pizza House Company - 4.7 (450+ reviews) Another highly rated restaurant is this pizzeria on Harrogate Road in Moortown. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Khao Gaeng Thai - 4.8 (300+ reviews) Khao Gaeng Thai is located inside Kirkgate Market and boasts one of Leeds' highest ratings on the food delivery app. | Assaf & Thali Shilo Photo Sales

4 . Olive & Thai - 4.7 (490+ reviews) This independent Thai restaurant is located inside Queens Arcade in city centre. | Chan Kenneth via Google Photo Sales

5 . Senbon Sakura Cafe & Japanese Kitchen - 4.6 (1,500+ reviews) This Japanese restaurant on the corner of Great George Street has over 1,500 reviews and currently sits on a 4.6 rating. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Ritz Fisheries - 4.8 (2,000+ reviews) This fish and chip shop in Lower Wortley has an impressive 2,000+ reviews and is one of the top rated chippies in Leeds. | Google Photo Sales