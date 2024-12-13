15 of the highest rated restaurants and cafes in Leeds on Uber Eats - including Silver's Deli and Pho 37

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST

Today we take a look at some of the highest rated restaurants in Leeds on a popular food delivery app.

Uber Eats has brought a new level of comfort, with virtually any restaurant imaginable just a few clicks away.

But with so many excellent options in Leeds, too many options can become overwhelming.

So today, Yorkshire Evening Post lists 15 of the highest rated eateries on the app.

Here are 15 top rated restaurants and cafes in Leeds on Uber Eats with over 100 reviews:

Sitting just across the street from the Parkinson Building, this sandwich shop and café is amongst the highest rated in the city.

1. Bakery 164 - 4.8 (1,000+ reviews)

Sitting just across the street from the Parkinson Building, this sandwich shop and café is amongst the highest rated in the city. | Google

Photo Sales
Another highly rated restaurant is this pizzeria on Harrogate Road in Moortown.

2. Pizza House Company - 4.7 (450+ reviews)

Another highly rated restaurant is this pizzeria on Harrogate Road in Moortown. | Google

Photo Sales
Khao Gaeng Thai is located inside Kirkgate Market and boasts one of Leeds' highest ratings on the food delivery app.

3. Khao Gaeng Thai - 4.8 (300+ reviews)

Khao Gaeng Thai is located inside Kirkgate Market and boasts one of Leeds' highest ratings on the food delivery app. | Assaf & Thali Shilo

Photo Sales
This independent Thai restaurant is located inside Queens Arcade in city centre.

4. Olive & Thai - 4.7 (490+ reviews)

This independent Thai restaurant is located inside Queens Arcade in city centre. | Chan Kenneth via Google

Photo Sales
This Japanese restaurant on the corner of Great George Street has over 1,500 reviews and currently sits on a 4.6 rating.

5. Senbon Sakura Cafe & Japanese Kitchen - 4.6 (1,500+ reviews)

This Japanese restaurant on the corner of Great George Street has over 1,500 reviews and currently sits on a 4.6 rating. | Google

Photo Sales
This fish and chip shop in Lower Wortley has an impressive 2,000+ reviews and is one of the top rated chippies in Leeds.

6. Ritz Fisheries - 4.8 (2,000+ reviews)

This fish and chip shop in Lower Wortley has an impressive 2,000+ reviews and is one of the top rated chippies in Leeds. | Google

Photo Sales
