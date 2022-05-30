Following growing demand for the Sunday dinner staple, Dakota Hotel has created a four-piece Yorkshire pudding menu, complete with a range of toppings.

Executive head chef Craig Rogan, son of two-star Michelin chef Simon Rogan, has launched the menu after being inundated with requests for his Yorkshire pudding recipe.

While the chef is keeping his culinary secrets under his chef’s hat, Craig is hoping that his new creation satisfies demand at Dakota Leeds.

Diners are often surprised to hear Craig's accent after feasting on his Yorkshire-driven menu.

The chef grew up in Southampton but is invested in sourcing his produce as "close to the door as possible."

His Yorkshire pudding menu includes mouth-watering combinations including wild mushroom, pearl onion and smoked pancetta, Easingwold pork stuffing, black pudding and apple, and ox cheek and bone marrow mash – each served with lashings of flavoursome gravy.

Non meat-eaters can feast on the Yorkshire blue cheese with caramelised onion gravy.

The Yorkshires are available now as an add-on to Dakota Grill's Sunday roast and range in price between £4 and £7.

Craig said: “We are so excited to share this menu, which puts a modern twist on an iconic English side dish, all while celebrating God’s own county - Yorkshire.

“We’ve seen other chefs make Yorkshire pudding wraps, or fill a Yorkshire with an entire roast dinner, but this is the first time ever that a restaurant has created an entire Yorkshire pudding menu, to truly celebrate the UK’s love for everyone’s favourite Sunday roast staple.

“We saw an unmissable opportunity to experiment and create a menu which is unique while still including complimentary flavour profiles. It’s something people must try.