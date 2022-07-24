The new line-up taking over the range of bespoke vans includes Little Pasta Company, Yoi Fried Chicken, Dog Almighty, Yard Burger and The Waffle Cone.

The five new arrivals have taken residence at Trinity Kitchen for the next nine weeks, within a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, shipping container, and a J7 van, which were installed at Trinity Kitchen earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Yoi Fried Chicken is dishing up fiery flavours with their Pan-Asian fried chicken baos and burgers, topped with delicious sauces such as their creamy peanut satay or Katsu curry mayo.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “There’s something for everyone at Trinity Kitchen this summer – whether you’re popping in to grab a sweet treat and cool off with an ice cream, or looking for some top street food to enjoy for a delicious lunch.”

The popular Yoi Fried Chicken is dishing up fiery flavours with their Pan-Asian fried chicken baos and burgers topped with delicious sauces.

Dog Almighty is back by popular demand, with a selection of artisan hot dogs and vegan dogs, all handmade in Yorkshire and loaded with an array of homemade toppings.

Yard Burger is dishing up mouth-watering Philly cheesesteaks alongside burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches, using locally-sourced ingredients.

Summer is in full swing at Trinity Kitchen with sizzling dishes being served up by the latest street food vendors.

To top it off, The Waffle Cone will help guests chill out with a range of scooped ice creams and waffles, with plenty of flavours and toppings to personalise each dessert.

The new street food vendors are trading alongside permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe and Doner Shack.