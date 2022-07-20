The Leeds Vegan Market will take over the Market Kitchen, right in the heart of the famous city centre Kirkgate Market, on Saturday 30 July.

The eco-friendly event will feature a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, handmade cosmetics and charity stalls, all created by a selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, the founder of the Vegan Market Co, said: “We are so excited to be back in Leeds. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Leeds!”

Vegan Market Co has been running vegan events since 2016 and has quickly grown to cover over 40 locations across the UK.

The company aims to showcase the country’s best ethical and sustainable producers, and has made it their mission to make veganism accessible and inclusive.

Vegan Market Co is also tackling the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices, as well as supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.

In addition to offsetting the carbon footprint from each event, they also plant a tree for every business that takes part.

The Vegan Market comes to Leeds on Saturday 30 July between 10am and 4pm and is free to attend.