Meet the new street food vendors taking over Leeds Trinity Kitchen with Korean corndogs and wagyu burgers

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:30 BST
Five new street vendors have taken over Trinity Kitchen in Leeds.

Setting up shop within the converted vans, trailers and shipping containers, the five new arrivals are now available to try for the next nine weeks at Trinity Kitchen, in the city centre.

Josie Towning, Food and Beverage Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are so excited to introduce our new line-up of street food vendors, which all offer something unique and different, so there’s something for all guests to enjoy at Trinity Kitchen.”

Trinity Kitchen in Leeds has welcomed new street food vendors. Photos: Trinity Kitchen

New to Trinity Kitchen, Clapping Corndog offers Korean corndogs with a choice of deep-fried corndogs with melt-in-your-mouth fillings including sausage, sausage and mozzarella – and even an ‘all cheese’ option. Choose from sriracha, ketchup or mustard to be drizzled over the top.

Foodie favourites Spuds ’n’ Bros and Luigi Street Food have joined forces to bring guests the Return of the Mac, serving up mouth-watering mac and cheese dishes.

Meanwhile, Bao Machine will be bringing the delicious Chinese dish. Wagyu Lookin’ At? will be joining the line-up, bringing Yorkshire wagyu burgers and a choice of sides.

And finally, Otherside Fried Chicken are dishing up fried chicken burgers, fried chicken and sides.

The new arrivals will be trading alongside permanent eateries including Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe and Doner Shack.

