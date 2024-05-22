Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five new street vendors have taken over Trinity Kitchen in Leeds.

Setting up shop within the converted vans, trailers and shipping containers, the five new arrivals are now available to try for the next nine weeks at Trinity Kitchen, in the city centre.

Josie Towning, Food and Beverage Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are so excited to introduce our new line-up of street food vendors, which all offer something unique and different, so there’s something for all guests to enjoy at Trinity Kitchen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Kitchen in Leeds has welcomed new street food vendors. Photos: Trinity Kitchen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New to Trinity Kitchen, Clapping Corndog offers Korean corndogs with a choice of deep-fried corndogs with melt-in-your-mouth fillings including sausage, sausage and mozzarella – and even an ‘all cheese’ option. Choose from sriracha, ketchup or mustard to be drizzled over the top.

Foodie favourites Spuds ’n’ Bros and Luigi Street Food have joined forces to bring guests the Return of the Mac, serving up mouth-watering mac and cheese dishes.

Meanwhile, Bao Machine will be bringing the delicious Chinese dish. Wagyu Lookin’ At? will be joining the line-up, bringing Yorkshire wagyu burgers and a choice of sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, Otherside Fried Chicken are dishing up fried chicken burgers, fried chicken and sides.