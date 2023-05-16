Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Slap and Pickle burger company confirm return to Leeds city centre after losing two sites last year

Leeds indie food business Slap & Pickle has confirmed it will be setting up shop again in the city centre.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 16th May 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 18:18 BST

Burger-lovers of Leeds felt the loss when the local favourites closed their two city-centre sites at the end of 2022.

But as promised, the smashburger specialists are back; taking up residence at music and arts venue The Wardrobe on St Peter’s Square this month.

A spokesperson said: “Alongside its trademark Swaledale beef smashburgers and loaded fries, Slap & Pickle will be serving up lunchtime deals and bottomless brunches - meaning there's never a bad time to pop by for a bite.

“Perfectly-positioned to cater to The Wardrobe's gig-goers, comedy fans and arts enthusiasts, as well as those just in need of a great feed, Slap & Pickle can't wait to be slinging smashburgers back in the city centre where it all started for the brand back in 2018.”

The news comes just after they announced they would be launching a hotdog menu at Trinity Kitchen.

Related topics:Leeds