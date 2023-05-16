Burger-lovers of Leeds felt the loss when the local favourites closed their two city-centre sites at the end of 2022.

But as promised, the smashburger specialists are back; taking up residence at music and arts venue The Wardrobe on St Peter’s Square this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Alongside its trademark Swaledale beef smashburgers and loaded fries, Slap & Pickle will be serving up lunchtime deals and bottomless brunches - meaning there's never a bad time to pop by for a bite.

Alongside its trademark Swaledale beef smashburgers and loaded fries, Slap & Pickle will be serving up lunchtime deals and bottomless brunches at its new spot in Leeds city centre

“Perfectly-positioned to cater to The Wardrobe's gig-goers, comedy fans and arts enthusiasts, as well as those just in need of a great feed, Slap & Pickle can't wait to be slinging smashburgers back in the city centre where it all started for the brand back in 2018.”