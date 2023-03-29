The five new arrivals have taken of the Trinity Leeds food hall for the next eight weeks, setting up shop within a converted VW Camper Van, a Citroen H van, a horse trailer, shipping container and a J7 van.

Jimmy Macks has returned to Trinity Kitchen serving low, slow and smoked street food, including “mouth-watering soft-shelled tacos” with a variety of fillings such as beef brisket Birria – topped with homemade salsas, pickles and sauces for an extra kick. Founded by world-travelled chef James Mackenzie, the street food vendor has added short rib to the beef brisket Birria and bone marrow to the gravy for extra flavour.

Ahead of the launch of its new Leeds restaurant, Caribbean vendor JamRock has also arrived in the food hall. It serves bold Jamaican flavours, from succulent jerk chicken and curried goat to a fried chicken burger, chicken wings and ‘reggae wraps’, plus vegetarian and vegan options including barbecued jackfruit. Sides include fried dumplings, mac and cheese, plantain and rice and peas.

Street food business MorMor, founded by Leeds chef Hugo Monypenny, has been announced as one of the new vendors at Trinity Kitchen (Photo: Steve Riding)

New to Trinity Kitchen is Levantine-inspired mezze kitchen MorMor. Founded by Leeds chef Hugo Monypenny, the business was recently praised by The Guardian food critic Jay Rayner during its residency at Kino. Guests can get stuck into a range of small plates packed with big flavours, including homemade garlic fries, middle eastern mezze plates and flatbreads.

Serving loaded fries and hot dogs is Disco Dogs, while Superbao Street Kitchen is offering fluffy bao buns with fillings such as hoisin brisket, katsu chicken or Korean BBQ pulled pork.

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “We are delighted to announce our latest line-up of street food vendors taking over our bespoke vans for the next eight weeks.

“Here at Trinity Kitchen, we are proud to serve a variety of flavours from across the globe all in one place, and we hope our guests enjoy the amazing dishes that our five fantastic new vendors will be serving up this spring”.