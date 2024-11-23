Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trinity Kitchen is set to welcome a fantastic festive line-up of street food vendors next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking over a converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van, the new arrivals will launch at the city centre food hall from Monday November 25 for the next eight weeks.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B retail manager, said: “We're really excited to celebrate the festive season with a vibrant line-up of street food vendors. From classic favourites to discovering new culinary joys, there’s a festive treat for everyone at Trinity Kitchen, making it the perfect pitstop during any Christmas shopping.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New street food vendors are arriving at Trinity Kitchen. | Trinity Kitchen

Brand new to Trinity Kitchen is Saving Nemo, delivering a twist on traditional fish and chips with its award-winning 100 per cent plant-based options.

Meanwhile Luna’s Schnitzel will brining a taste of Europe as it serves crispy, golden chicken schnitzel sandwiches with delicious sauces and toppings.

Pickled Porker Smokehouse invites customers to try the 12-hour slow-cooked pulled pork or 16-hour smoked brisket burgers, served either in a crispy bun with mouth-watering sauces or as a topping on a loaded portion of skinny fries.

Guests can also indulge in handmade artisan pies from York-based Fat Cap, which is bringing medieval-inspired pies with golden, flaky shortcrust pastry and slow-cooked, locally-sourced fillings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, Nelly’s Barn will bring a taste of West Country street food, featuring locally-sourced ingredients and 28-day dry aged beef burgers, as well as vegan options.

Permanent eateries such as Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival ThatZiki will also be available to try this festive season. For more information, visit the official Trinity Kitchen website.