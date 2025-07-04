12 of the best breakfast spots in Leeds, according to locals – including De Oliviera Cafe and Gray's

We asked the people of Leeds to share their favourite breakfast spots, and they delivered dozens of responses.

No one knows a city better than its residents.

So, when it comes to finding the best place for the most important meal of the day, the readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post are the perfect source.

We turned to Facebook and asked you to recommend the best restaurant, café, or coffee shop for breakfast in Leeds.

With nearly 80 comments, we've narrowed it down to 12 of the most popular spots - as chosen by YEP readers:

Readers call Gray's of Rothwell a "fabulous" place for breakfast.

1. Gray's - Commercial Street, Rothwell

Readers call Gray's of Rothwell a "fabulous" place for breakfast. | James Hardisty

One reader called Maple Cafe a "lovely community cafe", while another called it the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious breakfast.

2. Maple Cafe - Holmsley Ln, Woodlesford

One reader called Maple Cafe a "lovely community cafe", while another called it the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious breakfast. | Martin Law

This Kippax spot serves fresh and tasty food with a lovely atmosphere, according to YEP readers.

3. Nisco Restaurant and Deli - Cross Hills, Kippax

This Kippax spot serves fresh and tasty food with a lovely atmosphere, according to YEP readers. | Nisco Restaurant and Deli/Google

This riverside restaurant has the best value for money breakfast in Leeds according to one local.

4. Riveresque - Bridge End, City Centre

This riverside restaurant has the best value for money breakfast in Leeds according to one local. | Google

One reader suggested Cafe Deli Margaux is "hands down" the best spot in Leeds for a breakfast. They added: "They won the best brunch award last year at the Oliver Awards and you can see why."

5. Cafe Deli Margaux - Town Street, Farsley

One reader suggested Cafe Deli Margaux is "hands down" the best spot in Leeds for a breakfast. They added: "They won the best brunch award last year at the Oliver Awards and you can see why." | Tony Johnson

A local breakfast-lover called this Leeds Bridge restaurant a "little gem".

6. Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Bridge End, City Centre

A local breakfast-lover called this Leeds Bridge restaurant a "little gem". | Google

