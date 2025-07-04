No one knows a city better than its residents.
With nearly 80 comments, we've narrowed it down to 12 of the most popular spots - as chosen by YEP readers:
1. Gray's - Commercial Street, Rothwell
Readers call Gray's of Rothwell a "fabulous" place for breakfast. | James Hardisty
2. Maple Cafe - Holmsley Ln, Woodlesford
One reader called Maple Cafe a "lovely community cafe", while another called it the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious breakfast. | Martin Law
3. Nisco Restaurant and Deli - Cross Hills, Kippax
This Kippax spot serves fresh and tasty food with a lovely atmosphere, according to YEP readers. | Nisco Restaurant and Deli/Google
4. Riveresque - Bridge End, City Centre
This riverside restaurant has the best value for money breakfast in Leeds according to one local. | Google
5. Cafe Deli Margaux - Town Street, Farsley
One reader suggested Cafe Deli Margaux is "hands down" the best spot in Leeds for a breakfast. They added: "They won the best brunch award last year at the Oliver Awards and you can see why." | Tony Johnson
6. Viva Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Bridge End, City Centre
A local breakfast-lover called this Leeds Bridge restaurant a "little gem". | Google
