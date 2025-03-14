The 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire this month according to OpenTable - including The Ivy Leeds and Estabulo

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

New figures have revealed the most-booked restaurants in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

Each month, the online booking website OpenTable analyses restaurants and reviews in order to determine which restaurants are most popular.

This month, the 10 most-booked restaurants in West Yorkshire are all located in Leeds, including popular dining spots such as The Ivy and Gaucho.

Here are the 10 most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire in the month leading up to March 5, 2025, according to OpenTable:

1. The Ivy - Leeds

The Ivy tops the list of most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire. The Victoria Quarter restaurant has a rating of 4.6/5 and 10,503 reviews. | James Hardisty

2. The Ivy Asia - Leeds

Ivy Asia closely follows, coming in at number two. It has a 4.7 rating and 2,599 reviews. | Simon Hulme

3. The Cut and Craft - Leeds

In fact, the top three booked restaurants all occupy the same building, with The Cut & Craft being the third most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.6 rating and 2,062 reviews. | Tony Johnson

4. Bill's Restaurant & Bar - Leeds

Newly refurbished Bill's on Albion Place has a 4.5 our of 5 rating and 1,293 review. | Google Street View

5. Restaurant Bar And Grill - Leeds

Another recently refurbished eatery, The Restaurant occupies the Old Post Office building on Park Square in Leeds and is the fifth most booked restaurant in West Yorkshire. It has a 4.5 rating and 437 reviews. | James Hardisty

6. Riva Blu Italian Restaurant and Bar - Leeds

This Park Row restaurant has a 4.6 out of 5 rating and 334 reviews. | James Hardisty

