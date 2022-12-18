The Michelin Guide 2023 has been released – and nine Leeds restaurants have made the prestigious list.
The series of guide books have been published by the French tyre company Michelin since 1900. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments, while it awards Bib Gourmands and recommends others.
Michael O'Hare’s Man Behind The Curtain is still the only Michelin star restaurant in Leeds, but a number of others are recommended in the 2023 guide. Indian restaurant Prashad has retained its Bib Gourmand, while Masterchef star Matt Healy’s new restaurant, Forde, has made the list less than a year after opening.
1. The nine Leeds restaurants in the Michelin Guide
Minal Patel, head chef at Prashad, Matt Healy, chef patron of Forde, and Craig Rogan, executive chef at Dakota
2. HanaMatsuri
"Suburban Leeds is home to this very intimate restaurant, which seats just 7 guests and must be booked at least 24hrs in advance. Japanese memorabilia and shelves of sake fill the room. The chef-owner serves a wide range of sushi and sashimi crafted from good quality imported ingredients."
3. The Ox Club
"A former mill houses this multi-floor venue comprising a beer hall, cocktail bar, event space and restaurant. The latter boasts a wood-fired grill imported from the USA; rustic, smoky-flavoured dishes showcase Yorkshire ingredients."
4. Man Behind The Curtain
"If you’re looking for the unconventional, you’ve come to the right place. Michael O'Hare is a chef who does things his own way and his idiosyncratic basement restaurant matches his cooking style perfectly. The original, very creative and artfully presented dishes – many of which come with assorted Asian influences or feature the colour black – start arriving with your drink and you’ll never know quite what to expect next."
