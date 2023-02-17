Three’s A Crowd will open its second Yorkshire venue next month, after taking over The Reliance pub on North Street. The pub has been closed for a six-figure refurbishment, renovating the back bar, the toilets and kitchen and sprucing up the floors.

The venue, which first opened in Harrogate’s West Park in 2019, is known for its high-quality, locally sourced food, premium wine list and relaxed atmosphere. The Harrogate gastropub is recommended in the Michelin Guide, with critics praising the warm and efficient service.

Three’s A Crowd Leeds will open on March 1 and bookings are now live on OpenTable. Spread over two floors, it will seat up to 82 diners and serve an new menu created by the kitchen team.

Three's A Crowd will open its second Yorkshire venue in North Street, Leeds, on March 1 (Photo: Will Stanley)

The Reliance’s owners since 2000, Joss Ainsworth and Becs Winlow, announced they were stepping down from running the bar and restaurant last month, which was known for its charcuterie. In homage to its roots, Three’s a Crowd Leeds will continue to serve The Reliance Blonde ale on tap.

John Quinlan, owner of Three’s A Crowd, said: “The whole Three’s A Crowd team is so excited to throw open our doors to our first guests at the end of the month. Bookings for March are filling up fast, so to avoid disappointment, make sure to book now here.

