Here are seven of the best rated street food restaurants in Leeds, according to Google Review.

Zaap Thai Street Food

22 Grand Arcade, Leeds LS1 6PG

Located in the Grand Arcade in the city centre, Zaap Thai is perfect for those wanting to swap and share dishes without the surprise of a hefty bill at the end.

Try a range of rice, noodle and soup dishes, from pad thai to moo yang, or go for their Bangkok platter of vegetable and meat nibbles.

Mowgli Street Food

Unit C, 32 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 5DA

This Indian restaurant on Boar Lane serves up plates of street chaat and curry companions all for an affordable price.

The mixed bag of vegan, vegetarian, meat and fish options on the menu makes Mowgli the ideal eatery to cater for varied groups.

Poco Sicilian Street Food

360 Kirkstall Rd, Burley, Leeds LS4 2HQ

Chow down on a range of pizza, pasta and fried calzone dishes at Poco, the first Sicilian-style street food restaurant in Leeds.

Try Poco's Sicilian Feast Box if attending with a group; a combination of pizza, arancini, cannoli and bombolone donuts.

Bundobust

6 Mill Hill, Leeds LS1 5DQ

This casual craft beer bar serves up a highly rated Indian street food menu, designed especially to compliment any of the ales, IPAs and lagers on offer.

Stuck for choice? Go for the set combos made up of some of Bundobust's favourite dishes.

Mans Market

Unit F, West Point, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JJ

Mans Market dishes up a modern take on Chinese street food, from crispy chilli beef to tempura aubergine bao buns.

Build a tapas selection with the dim sum menu, or top up plates with one of the sharing pans.

Yorkshire Wrap Company

Food Hall, Leeds Kirkgate Market, Cafe B, 34 George St, Leeds LS2 7HY

It does not get more British than a Yorkshire pudding wrap from Kirkgate Market.

Choose from slow roast beef, pork or one of the daily specials, all wrapped up in a freshly made Yorkshire pudding.

Singh's

56b Roseville Rd, Leeds LS8 5DR

From chaat burgers to kathi rolls, Singh's is a must go-to hub for Indian street food in Leeds.