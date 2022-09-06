Photo gems celebrate life on Boar Lane in the 1950s
These photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Boar Lane in the 1950s.
Shops, pubs, restaurant and trams are all in this focus in this gallery from a decade on the Leeds city centre street familiar to generations of residents and visitors. They are published courtesy of the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
