1. Boar Lane in the 1950s

An elevated view of Boar Lane in March 1956, showing Holy Trinity Church on the left and J. Jones, furriers, on the right. This building has the name 'Trinity House' on a plaque on the roof corner; whether the building originally had any connection to Holy Trinity Church, or was just so named because it was next to it, is unclear at present.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net