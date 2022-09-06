News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A police officer directs the traffic in Boar Lane in June 1959 at the busy junctions with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right.
A police officer directs the traffic in Boar Lane in June 1959 at the busy junctions with Bishopgate Street where cars are visible towards the left, and Wellington Street, far right.

Photo gems celebrate life on Boar Lane in the 1950s

These photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life on Boar Lane in the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:45 am

Shops, pubs, restaurant and trams are all in this focus in this gallery from a decade on the Leeds city centre street familiar to generations of residents and visitors. They are published courtesy of the Tramway Museum Society and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Nostalgic photos capture life around Leeds in 1955 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Boar Lane in the 1950s

An elevated view of Boar Lane in March 1956, showing Holy Trinity Church on the left and J. Jones, furriers, on the right. This building has the name 'Trinity House' on a plaque on the roof corner; whether the building originally had any connection to Holy Trinity Church, or was just so named because it was next to it, is unclear at present.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Boar Lane in the 1950s

Looking east along Boar Lane in April 1951 showing shops; Elsters, J. Jones, The National Provincial Bank, the Westminster Bank and the Cooperative Building Society.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Boar Lane in the 1950s

A sunny day looking east along Boar Lane from Albion Street in April 1951. It shows a busy street with people walking along the pavement. On the road are several trams and cars. Many of the shops have awnings and shop front advertising. You can see Elsters and J. Jones, L.V. Staidner, Westminster Bank and the Co-operative Building Society

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Boar Lane in the 1950s

The south side of Boar Lane looking down White Horse Street in July 1955. Many shops can be seen including Trinity Press Printers, The Direct Raincoat Co., Finleys tobacconists, Singers Sewing Machine shop, Tobacco Services and an Auction room.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Secret Library LeedsLeeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3