From Thursday November 17, The Woods is taking to the slopes again with the return of Woodski 2022/23. It promises an alpine menu, a heated covered outside area, fluffy sheepskins, a cosy wood fire and the odd pair of skis.

The menu includes tartiflette, cassoulet, raclette, French onion soup, moules, ratatouille and charcuterie to feast on, and a drinks menu of vin chaud, schnapps, grappa and other mountain classics.

Owner Richard Todd said: “Forget the chalet – you can still feel like you’ve swapped the Leeds streets for the Swiss slopes and drinks at the bar for your favourite après ski lodge this winter at The Woods.”