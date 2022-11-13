The Woods Chapel Allerton: Leeds bar to be transformed into a European chalet for Christmas
A Leeds bar is being transformed into a cosy European chalet for Christmas.
From Thursday November 17, The Woods is taking to the slopes again with the return of Woodski 2022/23. It promises an alpine menu, a heated covered outside area, fluffy sheepskins, a cosy wood fire and the odd pair of skis.
The menu includes tartiflette, cassoulet, raclette, French onion soup, moules, ratatouille and charcuterie to feast on, and a drinks menu of vin chaud, schnapps, grappa and other mountain classics.
Owner Richard Todd said: “Forget the chalet – you can still feel like you’ve swapped the Leeds streets for the Swiss slopes and drinks at the bar for your favourite après ski lodge this winter at The Woods.”
Elsewhere in the city, Bierkeller has announced a pop-up bar, Thor’s Tipi Bar will be coming back to the city centre and Green Room, on Wellington Street, has also been transformed into a winter garden.