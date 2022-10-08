I was going down to The Woods - the bar in Chapel Allerton, that is - for an overdue catch-up with a friend.

I arrived early and as I ducked into the busy outdoor area (it’s sheltered and heated), I was warmly greeted by a member of staff collecting empty glasses. She recognised the couple with a dog who followed behind me and stopped what she was doing to strike up a conversation with them.

As I opened the door to the bar I was hit by the warmth of a fire and a gorgeous fresh scent.

The fire at The Woods bar in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, provided our reviewer with some welcome warmth.

There was an event going on downstairs and it was packed, so I climbed up to the first floor to take in my surroundings and wait for my friend to arrive.

The venue is strikingly spacious, with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open kitchen where chefs were busy preparing orders of pizzas (which looked amazing), mains, soups and small plates.

There’s a Scandinavian feel with wooden panelling, mis-match chairs and lots of art, and it was surprisingly lively for a dreary Wednesday evening.

My friend arrived and we popped down to the bar to order. There was a little wait but the bartenders were on the ball - and utterly lovely once we got to the front of the queue.

Our reviewer found a seat on the first floor at The Woods, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, with a view into the open kitchen.

There’s a large range of beers, ciders, ales, wines and spirits. We ordered two Hendrick’s gin and tonics, which were served with our choice of fruit, a nice touch to be asked.

I always think it’s hard for bar staff to leave an impression, as they’ve got such a short window of time to do so, but The Woods team were fabulous.

We stayed for a second round and the bartender remembered our order. Another staff member later came over to check up on us.

Our total bill came to just under £25, as we would expect for four G&Ts.

As well as a place to stop for a pint, The Woods hosts community groups, as well as a weekly quiz, live Saturday sessions and larger gatherings in its second floor events space.

Independent businesses are having it rough at the moment and my trip to The Woods reminded me why they are so special. It's not just a place to drink, but an extension of the Chapel Allerton community.

I’ve found my new local.

Factfile

Address: Stainbeck Corner, 5 Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 3PG

Telephone: 0113 307 0111

Opening hours: Sun-Weds, 11.30am-11pm; Thurs-Sat, 11.30am-12am.

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10