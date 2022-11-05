Bierkeller to open pop-up Christmas market bar in Leeds with mulled wine, hot chocolate and steins
A pop-up Christmas market-inspired bar is opening in Leeds.
Bavarian sports bar Bierkeller is coming back to the city for six weeks only, opening a temporary venue in Boar Lane. The bar chain previously had a site on the corner of Headrow and Park Lane, which closed down in 2019.
Launching on Thursday November 17, the pop-up bar will serve market food and drinks including mulled wine and hot chocolate. There will also be a selection of steins, spirits, wine and alcohol-free drinks.
Bierkeller promises “festive vibes” and the bar will show every World Cup game. It’s available for walk-ins only and private hire is also available.
It comes after the cancellation of the Leeds German Christmas Market, which is gone for good due to “foreign travel work visa costs and complications”. But as well as Bierkeller’s pop-up bar, Thor’s Tipi Bar will be coming back to the city and Green Room, on Wellington Street, has also been transformed into a winter garden.