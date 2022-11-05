Bavarian sports bar Bierkeller is coming back to the city for six weeks only, opening a temporary venue in Boar Lane. The bar chain previously had a site on the corner of Headrow and Park Lane, which closed down in 2019.

Launching on Thursday November 17, the pop-up bar will serve market food and drinks including mulled wine and hot chocolate. There will also be a selection of steins, spirits, wine and alcohol-free drinks.

Bierkeller promises “festive vibes” and the bar will show every World Cup game. It’s available for walk-ins only and private hire is also available.