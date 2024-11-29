Here is what the AI service chose as its top 14 in the city - and why. Is your favourite curry house on this list?
1. Tharavadu
ChatGPT named Tharavadu as its number one spot for Indian food in Leeds. The service said: "Famous for its Kerala cuisine, including dosas and seafood specialties." | National World Photo: National World
2. Dastaan
The AI service said Dastaan, Otley Road, is another top spot for Indian food, coming in at number two. ChatGPT said; "Elegant dining in Adel, offering creative and high-quality Indian cuisine." | National World Photo: National World
3. Bundobust
At number three is Bundobust, Mill Hill. ChatGPT said: "Renowned for its Gujarati vegetarian street food paired with craft beers." | National World Photo: National World
4. Prashad
Prashad was number four according to ChatGPT. It said:"Award-winning vegetarian Gujarati restaurant in Drighlington, famed for its masala dosas and tasting menu." | National World Photo: National World
5. Bengal Brasserie
ChatGPT listed Bengal Brasserie as number five. It said: "Popular for its extensive Bengali and Indian curry menu, catering to diverse tastes." | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
6. De Baga
ChatGPT listed De Baga in Chapel Allerton next. "Goan cuisine specialist offering signature dishes." | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
