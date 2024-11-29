The top 14 Indian restaurants in Leeds according to ChatGPT including Bundobust and Akbar’s

Leeds boasts an impressive number of Indian restaurants.

But which ones are the best? With growing numbers of people turning to AI for answers, we asked ChatGPT to name the top Indian restaurants in Leeds.

Here is what the AI service chose as its top 14 in the city - and why. Is your favourite curry house on this list?

ChatGPT named Tharavadu as its number one spot for Indian food in Leeds. The service said: "Famous for its Kerala cuisine, including dosas and seafood specialties​."

1. Tharavadu

The AI service said Dastaan, Otley Road, is another top spot for Indian food, coming in at number two. ChatGPT said; "Elegant dining in Adel, offering creative and high-quality Indian cuisine​."

2. Dastaan

At number three is Bundobust, Mill Hill. ChatGPT said: "Renowned for its Gujarati vegetarian street food paired with craft beers​."

3. Bundobust

Prashad was number four according to ChatGPT. It said:"Award-winning vegetarian Gujarati restaurant in Drighlington, famed for its masala dosas and tasting menu​."

4. Prashad

ChatGPT listed Bengal Brasserie as number five. It said: "Popular for its extensive Bengali and Indian curry menu, catering to diverse tastes​."

5. Bengal Brasserie

ChatGPT listed De Baga in Chapel Allerton next. "Goan cuisine specialist offering signature dishes."

6. De Baga

