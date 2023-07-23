The Three Swords, in Horsforth, will be the brewery’s fourth venue in the city and is nearing completion. The brewery took over the site of the former Banyan bar in New Road Side earlier this year and is transforming it into a heritage pub.

As well as serving Indian food from Dastaan, the pub is collaborating with Northern Bloc to create what is believed to be the world’s first soft-serve mango lassi ice cream. The whippy-style ice cream will be served on the Three Swords’ menu alongside Northern Bloc’s classic vanilla, which will be dressed with a rotation of toppings.

Kirkstall Brewery’s co-founder, John Kelly, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We liked the sweetness of the mango lassi but we didn’t want it in a drink or a kulfi.

From left to right: Northern Bloc co-founder Dirk Mischendahl, Anurag Singh from Dastaan Leeds, and Kirkstall Brewery's co-founders Steve Holt and John Kelly (Photo by John Kelly/Kirkstall Brewery)

“The guys at Northern Bloc are turning it into a soft-serve ice cream, and we think it’s the only mango lassi soft-serve ice cream in the world. We played around with different recipes and I’m really pleased with the result.”

Founded in 2011, Kirkstall Brewery continues the legacy of brewing left by the Cistercian Monks of Kirkstall Abbey and the Kirkstall Brewery Company of 1833-1983.

The brewery announced its collaboration with Dastaan in May, and the popular Adel restaurant will serve Indian small plates and tapas-style food from the Three Swords kitchen. As well as the range of craft beers customers have come to love at Kirkstall Brewery’s heritage pubs, the new boozer will also serve wines and cocktails made with Indian spices.

“I think the collaboration highlights the importance of local independents in the community,” John added. “Dastaan will bring absolutely world-class Indian food.

"They’ve become very popular in their short tenure in Leeds, and deservedly so. Then we’ve got the expertise of Northern Bloc who have become a massive national player in ice cream. Their technical expertise has been great fun to play around with in the factory.