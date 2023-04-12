A West Yorkshire pub has celebrated its reopening after undergoing a six-figure refurbishment, including the addition of a new heated outdoor area.

The Singing Chocker in Castleford closed in mid-March to allow significant work to be carried out on both the inside and the outside of the venue. There is now new furniture and décor throughout, while structural changes have been made to maximise the use of the existing space.

A dedicated viewing zone has been created near the bar for sports fans, with two new 85in televisions and a further 65in television installed. Significant improvements have been made externally as well, meaning the beer garden can now seat more than 70 people. The outdoor space also includes a new under-cover heated area that comes complete with a 75in television.

Locals at the venue in Park Road, Glasshoughton, had their first chance to explore during a launch week that included a VIP afternoon with the mascot of Castleford Tigers mascot. The pub – part of Greene King’s Flaming Grill chain – has also introduced a new breakfast menu to coincide with its relaunch.

General manager Sarah Gill said: “With Easter just passed, we opened at the perfect time to welcome back both old and new faces and show off our amazing refurbishment. We had some outstanding activities which were thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, including a raffle and face painting on Easter Sunday and we were so excited to show everyone the new and improved Singing Chocker.”

Alongside the seasonal activities planned, the Singing Chocker has a regular programme of events, including quiz night on a Tuesday, Fizz Fridays and free pool on Sundays from 5pm. It is also recruiting for a variety of roles from front of house staff to kitchen staff.

