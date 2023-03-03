The Park Road pub, which is managed by pub retailer and brewer Greene King, will close from March 5 to allow for a transformation of the pub funded by a six-figure investment. There will be significant upgrades to both the interior and exterior of the pub ahead of its reopening in early spring.

The Singing Chocker’s Sarah Gill said: “There’s so much exciting change coming to The Singing Chocker over the coming weeks. We can’t wait to see how the refurbishment looks when we reopen our doors.

“As well as an exciting launch event, we’ll also have a busy schedule of events happening in the pub over the next few months. If you want to stay in touch, check out our Facebook page for all the latest updates.”

