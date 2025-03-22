The unmistakeable sight of a 1972 Ford Transit has become a dependable feature of a car park in Pool in Wharfedale - but it's presence isn’t just about nostalgia.

Every Sunday, pie perfectionist Chris Broadbent arrives in the converted vehicle to serve up some of the most inventive and delicious pies the region has to offer.

When we asked YEP readers where to find the best pies in Leeds, one name dominated the responses - The Pie Collective, which is the business he established five years ago.

And his journey to becoming one of the city’s most celebrated pie makers is as rich as his pastry. At just 16, he set his sights on becoming a chef, landing a job in the prestigious Michelin-starred kitchen of The Devonshire Arms in Bolton Abbey.

He recalled: “I was only there for about six months - and I was very young and green. It all became way too much for me.”

Chris' 1972 Ford Transit has become a dependable feature of the village. | Tony Johnson

Overwhelmed, he left the industry, working in a supermarket for 15 years. However, Chris’ passion for cooking never left. He eventually decided to trade in corporate life for a rolling kitchen filled with handmade pastry and mouth-watering fillings.

“I’m in the mindset of making very good quality stuff. Whenever I’m making something, I want to make it the best it can possibly be,” said Chris.

His approach to pie-making is rooted in tradition, but with a creative flair. The 34-year-old continued: “I wanted the best pastry and the best fillings made from scratch. I wanted to use the local butchers to make the most of really good, organic flavours. I even buy whole joints and break them down myself.”

It’s that meticulous approach that has won him a loyal following. Whether it’s a beef pie packed with tender shin, or a vegetarian option bursting with rich flavours, each creation is made with care. And for those seeking the full experience, customers can enjoy their pies served hot with roast potatoes, mash and pots of gravy straight from the vintage van.

Chris' approach to pie-making is rooted in tradition, but with a creative flair. | Tony Johnson

Recalling the launch of The Pie Collective, Chris said: “When I started, I took a loan out and I was terrified. I went out and bought the van and had it all converted with a full kitchen. It has a proper oven with stovetops and pie warmers. It runs on gas, so I can take it anywhere without needing a generator.”

The van, as charming as it is practical, has become a beloved fixture in Pool in Wharfedale, where Chris sets up shop every Sunday from noon until 6 pm. He said: “There’s no cafe or anything like that in the village, so it was really welcome. Everyone seems really happy for me to be there.”

While traditional pies hold a special place in his repertoire, Chris is always pushing the boundaries of flavour. For example, at the British Pie Awards this year, he entered his butter chicken pie with Bombay potatoes.

There’s also a chilli cheese variation made with beef shin chilli. Meanwhile, a meat and potato pie cooked in red wine has wowed the crowds.

The van, as charming as it is practical, has become a beloved fixture in Pool in Wharfedale. | Tony Johnson

And while his creations continue to impress judges, they also delight his growing customer base.

“The beef pies tend to sell the best," he said. From posh pork pies featuring streaky bacon and pancetta to his personal favourite, the chicken and wild mushroom pie, there’s always something new for enthusiasts to try.

Chris is also keeping a close eye on the future. He explained: “At the moment, I do it all from home, but I want to get planning permission to build a workshop at the bottom of my garden to grow the business into bigger things.”

Once approved, it will be a natural step for the business that has grown from a passionate side project into a regional sensation.