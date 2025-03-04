1 . The Pie Collective

The Pie Collective, which is based in Pool-in-Wharfedale, was far and away the most recommended spot to pick up a pie by YEP readers with more than 60 votes. Owner Chris Broadbent delivers his frozen pies across the city, and serves them hot from his truck at the weekend. He's had success at the British Pie Awards previously - and is hoping for more this week. | The Pie Collective