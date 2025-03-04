We were inundated with nearly 200 responses, with passionate pie lovers naming award-winning butchers and bustling pubs among their top spots.
So, whether you’re on the hunt for a piping-hot pastry straight from the oven, or a perfectly crafted pork pie to snack on, this list is your ultimate guide finding the best of the best.
Here are 13 of our readers’ favourites -
1. The Pie Collective
The Pie Collective, which is based in Pool-in-Wharfedale, was far and away the most recommended spot to pick up a pie by YEP readers with more than 60 votes. Owner Chris Broadbent delivers his frozen pies across the city, and serves them hot from his truck at the weekend. He's had success at the British Pie Awards previously - and is hoping for more this week. | The Pie Collective
2. Shut Thi Pie 'Ole
Run by husband and wife duo Angie and Jordan Moss, Farsley-based Shut Thi Pie 'Ole only began trading in November but has already proved a roaring success, with dozens recommending it across the region. The catering team make bespoke pies for events, winning fans across the city. | Shut Thi Pie 'Ole
3. Walkers Little Pie Shop
Walkers Little Pie Shop, on Whitehall Road in Drighlington, was another popular choice for pie lovers. Selling hot and cold homemade pies and pastries as well as full breakfasts, it has proved to be a mainstay of the Leeds pie scene. | Google
4. Howgate & Farrar
This Woodlesford-based butcher's shop on Aberford Road has built an excellent reputation for poultry, pork, beef and lamb, as well as homemade sausages and burgers - and, according to YEP readers, it's one of the best places in the city to pick up a pie. | Google
5. Finer Pleasures at The Melbourne
Chef Josh Whitehead's Finer Pleasures, based at The Melbourne in Oakwood, specialises in handmade pies, terrines, pâté en croûte and pithivier. It was another of the more popular suggestions when the YEP asked for pie recommendations. | James Hardisty
6. Dave's Pies & Ale
Dave Knowlson opened his thriving business on Kirkstall Road in Burley after stumbling across an old pie machine in a Calverley reclamation yard. It was the start of what would become Dave's Pie and Ale House, his micro-pub and bottle shop that has continued to grow in popularity since opening. | Gary Longbottom
