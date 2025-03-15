Hidden within the breathtaking countryside near Ilkley is The Penny Bun - but it’s no ordinary country pub.

Since opening last year, it has become a shining example of sustainable farm-to-table dining, with each dish a reflection of the land it comes from.

Head chef Tim Kitchen, 39, joined The Penny Bun last year, describing it as his "dream job". | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Purchased by Denton Reserve in 2022, the team wanted to champion hyper-local ingredients sourced directly from the 2,500 acre estate that surrounds the venue in Askwith. And under the expert guidance of head chef Tim Kitchen, it has become a must-visit destination for foodies seeking honest cooking with a deep connection to nature.

The 39-year-old’s impressive career has taken him from London’s fine dining establishments to some of Yorkshire’s top restaurants. And now, at the helm of a kitchen championing zero waste, he said he has found his “dream job”.

“It’s eye-opening for me,” he said. “The restaurant industry can be incredibly wasteful, but here, we’re trying to reverse that.”

Tim entered the culinary world at 26 with a job at a relaxed brasserie in Muswell Hill, where he worked front-of-house before falling in love with the artistry of food at the delicatessen next door.

He recalled: “I loved everything about it – the displays, the charcuterie, the cheeses. I was given quite a free reign to run the delicatessen and its kitchen, with its fresh deli plates, quiches, sausage rolls, and artisan sandwiches. A couple of the chefs really inspired me and I became absolutely obsessed with food. I remember there was a bookshop next door and I would buy two cookbooks every week. I ended up with 168 at one point.”

His passion soon propelled him into high-end kitchens, including the French fine dining restaurant Almeida in Islington, where he endured gruelling 70 to 90-hour weeks but absorbed invaluable skills.

Tim, who lives in Harrogate but is originally from Surrey, cut his teeth at London’s fine dining establishments before working at some of Yorkshire’s top restaurants. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

He later relocated to Leeds, climbing the ranks at some of the city’s best establishments, including Crafthouse and The Black Swan on Call Lane - as well as jobs at The Hawthorn in Howarth, and Weetons in Harrogate.

But it was when he saw a job listing for a head chef role at a pub within an estate - one that boasted its own livestock and produce - that his curiosity was piqued. He said: “I was trying to work out where it could possibly be - I had no idea. I couldn’t for the life of me find out.”

When he discovered it was The Penny Bun, located within the stunning Denton Reserve, he knew he had to be part of it. The venue isn’t just another gastropub - it’s an extension of Denton Reserve itself, a sprawling 2,500-acre haven of natural beauty.

“Everything that happens on the estate is reflected here,” Tim explained. “It’s all about sustainability and doing things that are good for the planet.”

The restaurant has become a must-visit destination for foodies seeking honest cooking with a deep connection to nature. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

At the core of the estate’s philosophy is regenerative farming. Denton Reserve is home to White Park cattle, an ancient British breed chosen both for its exceptional beef quality and its positive impact on the land. The estate also raises Tamworth pigs, prized not only for their flavour but for their role in maintaining healthy soil.

“The long-term goal here is to create this haven that does good for the environment - and for visitors,” explained Tim. “We’re also growing some really interesting things, which is an opportunity to learn as much as possible about new ingredients. It’s amazing, and we haven’t even scratched the surface yet. We have a 10-year plan, with a lot more on the horizon.”

The menu at The Penny Bun changes frequently to align with what’s in season. Tim, who lives in Harrogate, said: “We have an à la carte menu that’s available all day, as well as a set menu, which is called the Field to Fork Menu.

“The produce is really singing on the Field to Fork menu. We can change it three times a week as ingredients go out of season and others come in. We never buy anything from abroad, so no ingredients like vanilla, for example. Instead, we’d use sweet cicely from the estate to get those flavours.

“There’s a 20-mile radius around the estate which we're trying to use as the only place we source ingredients. All of our cheeses are from the Yorkshire Dales, for example. We're also doing a lot of foraging.”

That ever-shifting approach keeps the kitchen team on their toes, but it also allows for an unparalleled level of creativity. Tim, who is originally from Surrey, added: “We’re constantly thinking about what’s available. But we still try not to mess around with ingredients too much and keep it simple.”

A crispy pork and black pudding starter at The Penny Bun, with berry and crab apple jelly, house-pickled gherkin, salad dressed with lovage and chive oil, and homemade pork scratchings. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

One such dish that embodies The Penny Bun’s philosophy is a crispy pork and black pudding starter. It uses nose-to-tail cuts from the estate’s Tamworth pigs, which are slow-cooked, seasoned, coated in breadcrumbs and fried.

The plate is finished with Yorkshire black pudding, a berry and crab apple jelly made with foraged fruits, house-pickled gherkin, a delicate salad dressed with lovage and chive oil from the estate, and the team’s own homemade pork scratchings.

The restaurant’s fish pie has also become a firm favourite, developed over months to achieve the perfect balance of flavours. And for those seeking a classic Sunday experience, The Penny Bun’s roast has quickly gained a devoted following.

Tim said that the team at The Penny Bun are “constantly thinking about what’s available" within the estate. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

As The Penny Bun continues to grow, work continues apace to open Denton Hall to guests for staycations, events and weddings.

It’s expected that the expansion will further integrate The Penny Bun into the wider Denton Reserve experience, creating a destination where visitors can enjoy the food while immerse themselves in the land that produces it.

When asked about the ethos of the estate, Tim’s passion was evident. He said: “That’s the reason I’m here - it feels like a dream job.”