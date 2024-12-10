Leeds will say goodbye to two staples of the city’s nightlife scene at the end of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse and its neighbouring rooftop bar Angelica are to close their doors for the last time on Sunday (December 15).

The announcement was made by David Loewi, the CEO of D&D London, which is behind the venues. He said that the decision reflected “ongoing economic challenges” in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooftop bar Angelica opened in 2013, but will close its doors for the final time this week. | National World

Both establishments have been based in the Trinity Leeds shopping centre for more than a decade and have been popular with cocktail lovers and foodies alike.

In his statement, Mr Loewi said: “After thorough deliberation, D&D London has made the decision to close Angelica & Crafthouse in Leeds on 15th December 2024.

“Since opening the doors in 2013, Angelica & Crafthouse has been a landmark in Leeds’ restaurant landscape, offering panoramic skyline views and exceptional dining experiences from the prime location in Trinity Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This decision follows a comprehensive review of business operations and reflects the ongoing economic challenges facing the hospitality industry, with the long-term success and sustainability of D&D London in mind.

“The well-being of the greatly valued team at Angelica & Crafthouse remains a priority and D&D London is committed to supporting those affected.

“Despite this change, the group’s outlook remains robust as it concludes a successful period and anticipates exciting opportunities in the coming year, both in the UK and internationally.”

Fine-dining restaurant Crafthouse was known for its quality produce, seasonal menus and fine wine pairings. | Tony Johnson

Crafthouse quickly made a name for itself serving British classics with a twist, focusing on quality produce, seasonal menus and fine wine pairings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its neighbouring cocktail bar Angelica, meanwhile, was known for its beautiful balcony overlooking the city centre, as well as extravagant signature cocktails and regular DJ appearances.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds said: “We’re sad to see Angelica and Crafthouse go after so many years at Trinity Leeds, and their impact on the city’s dining scene since they arrived over a decade ago will continue for some time to come.

“Taking up such an iconic location at the top of Trinity Leeds, in the heart of the city centre, it’s perhaps no surprise that there’s been interest from brands keen to invest in the space, so we look forward to announcing what’s coming next in the New Year.”

The closures come during a tumultuous period for hospitality in Leeds, after yesterday’s announcement that celebrated city centre restaurant Kino would also close its doors this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venue opened just over two years ago, but bosses said yesterday (December 9) they “just couldn’t make it work”.

Meanwhile, The Watermark Bar on Cross Belgrave Street revealed in November that it would close on New Year’s Day, the same month that Boar Lane-based fine-dining concept Craig Rogan at The Collective announced its permanent closure.

A month prior, Michael O’Hare’s restaurant Psycho Sandbar, that was formerly the Michelin-starred Man Behind the Curtain, closed its doors for the final time.