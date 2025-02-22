Situated on Askwith Lane in the village of Askwith, this four-bedroom home benefits from a peaceful location in the Wharfedale countryside, just a short drive away from Ilkley, Otley, and Leeds. It is on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £400,000.
The property has undergone considerable upgrades in recent years, bringing it up to exceptional standards while maintaining many of its features, such as the Yorkshire stone roof.
Inside, the ground floor features a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a separate dining room and study which can be used as a bedroom, and a cottage-style kitchen with an underfloor wine storage area.
The first floor has two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and a smart house bathroom with underfloor heating.
Outside, the property enjoys a rural setting just a few minutes from the village of Askwith. The enclosed, south-facing garden has climbing wisteria and roses as well as a newly built outbuilding.
