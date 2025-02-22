Take a look around this stunning recently upgraded period cottage near Leeds now on the market for £450k

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 11:30 BST

Moorside Cottage is a charming period cottage full of historic features near Leeds.

Situated on Askwith Lane in the village of Askwith, this four-bedroom home benefits from a peaceful location in the Wharfedale countryside, just a short drive away from Ilkley, Otley, and Leeds. It is on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £400,000.

The property has undergone considerable upgrades in recent years, bringing it up to exceptional standards while maintaining many of its features, such as the Yorkshire stone roof.

Inside, the ground floor features a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a separate dining room and study which can be used as a bedroom, and a cottage-style kitchen with an underfloor wine storage area.

The first floor has two double bedrooms, one single bedroom and a smart house bathroom with underfloor heating.

Outside, the property enjoys a rural setting just a few minutes from the village of Askwith. The enclosed, south-facing garden has climbing wisteria and roses as well as a newly built outbuilding.

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

1. Askwith Lane, Askwith, Otley LS21

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

2. Askwith Lane, Askwith, Otley LS21

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

3. Askwith Lane, Askwith, Otley LS21

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

4. Askwith Lane, Askwith, Otley LS21

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

5. Askwith Lane, Askwith, Otley LS21

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales

6. Askwith Lane, Askwith, Otley LS21

Dacre, Son & Hartley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsIlkleyPropertyYorkshireOtley
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice