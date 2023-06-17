No, I’ve not jet-setted to the Spanish islands for this review, but was sitting in a pub garden in - as my friend described it - Costa del Chapel Allerton. We’ve enjoyed some glorious weather in Leeds and I’d made plans to head straight to a sunny beer garden after work.

I have some fantastic choices on my doorstep in Chapel Allerton - from the sun-trap roof terrace at The Woods to the trusty beer garden in the local ‘Spoons, The Three Hulats. On this occasion we decided to visit The Mustard Pot, which has a huge grass beer garden with plenty of outdoor seating, a mix of shade and sunshine.

The atmosphere on a Saturday evening was fantastic - a marquee had been booked out for a private party, and we were very envious of the smells wafting from their barbeque. The rest of the pub garden was full with a variety of customers (including the four-legged kind) and we pinched the last spot in the sun. It was lively, but still very much family-friendly, with children entertaining themselves in the summer house while their parents enjoyed a cold beverage.

The red cherry sangria and white peach sangria at the Mustard Pot in Chapel Allerton

The staff were fabulous - we were welcomed with big smiles and they had a great knowledge of their menu. As well as the fantastic range of beers, wines, spirits and cocktails, the Mustard Pot is running a Summer Specials menu, with limoncello, elderflower or Amalfi spritz and two choices of sangria.

We ordered at the bar and they brought over our drinks to the beer garden each time, which was a nice touch. We started with the red cherry sangria - which was beautifully rich and flavourful and served ice cold, with a generous measure for £7. For our second round, we tried the white peach sangria. It was pleasant and refreshing - but the red was definitely our favourite, and we ended up ordering another.

In this weather, the Mustard Pot’s beer garden is definitely its draw - but the inside is super cosy, too, with the feel of an old-school pub combined with modern touches. If you’re looking for a fabulous family-friendly pub, with friendly staff and good drinks (and while we didn’t eat, the food looked super good) - get yourself down to the Mustard Pot.

Factfile

The Mustard Pot's beer garden in Chapel Allerton (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Address: 20 Stainbeck Lane, Chapel Allerton, Leeds, LS7 3QY

Telephone: 0113 269 5699

Opening hours: Sun-Tue, noon-10.30pm; Weds-Thur, noon-11pm; Fri-Sat, noon-12am.

Scores

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10