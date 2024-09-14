Just a stone’s throw away from what might become the newest Wetherspoon in Leeds area - and nestled in a small back street - is a local pub with a good selection of interesting drinks.

Having set myself a mission to try pubs outside Leeds city centre, I came across the Mews in Wetherby. Getting out to these venues always feels better when the air starts getting crisp and the leaves begin falling - and Wetherby has the perfect village charm for an eve-of-autumn drink.

Outside the pub you’ll find a pretty patio area with decent seating. Inside, the pub is bright and well-kept. Cosy tartan curtains and décor add to the comfortable country feel.

The Mews is a classic market town pub with a good selection of beers, ciders and shandys. | National World

The Mews is a pub that is certainly popular with locals from the Wetherby area. On a Wednesday evening the place is packed with people eating, drinking, and getting competitive before a ‘speed quiz’. Upon entry, I’m relieved to know my local friends had the foresight to book us a table during the popular quiz night.

While I wait in a reasonably long queue at the bar, it becomes clear that this is the kind of establishment where many patrons seem to know each other. In fact, I counted at least two tables celebrating birthdays and watched as other punters greeted them with well-wishes.

Despite a queue, the bar staff were calm and polite.

For our first round, went for a Lemon Damm beer, Cruzcampo lager and a Slingsby Gin and tonic, which all went down well. After these, I moved onto the BrewDog Black Heart stout that I saw was a popular choice among the Mews’ drinkers. I’m glad to report that this lived up to its popularity.

On the wall next to the bar I noted a decent-sized list of two-for-one cocktail specials that seemed like great value.

The quiz itself was fun and led by a cheery local teacher who had clearly made some friends through this side-gig. Although I might need to read up on my Fahrenheit and miles to kilometres conversions if I’m to claim the top spot.

The pub also offers a simple but well-stocked food menu with a range of classics including burgers and pies. I didn’t try it myself on this occasion - but the onion rings looked very tempting.

The Mews is a typical market town pub, where everybody knows everyone, and where people meet and enjoy each others company. It might not have the flashiest cocktail selection or the most stylish décor, but it doesn’t need to.

Factfile

Address: 16 Bank St, Wetherby LS22 6NQ

Telephone: 01937 580201

Opening hours: Mon-Tues, noon-9pm; Wed-Sat, noon-11pm; Sun, noon-9pm.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/mewswetherby/?locale=en_GB

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 6/10

Service: 7/10