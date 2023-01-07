Finding an open bar a few days after New Years was more difficult that I had anticipated. After strolling for a bit, we came across the fancy entrance to The Lost and Food. Located on Greek Street, the bar is difficult to miss with its generous seating both outdoors, indoors and downstairs. The interior is stunning and feels cozy, especially with the festive lights still sparkling. Like other bars that evening, it was eerily empty. In fact, we were the only ones there at 7pm on a weekday.

We ordered four drinks for a total of £25.70. My friend ordered two cocktails from the extensive drinks menu, namely The Victorian Society and Strawberry Bon Bon, which were £8.95 each. She was very pleased with the Strawberry Bon Bon – a sweet cocktail she said she would order again, especially for the low price. My friend was largely disappointed with The Victorian Society cocktail finding it tasted much too much like cough syrup for her liking to finish.

As someone who does not drink alcohol but enjoys the environment of bars, I was also disappointed that there was a very limited alcohol-free menu of only five drinks. My go-to drink of choice – a mojito – was also not available that night. I then chose the Amaretto Sour, made with lemon juice and sugar syrup, which was average at best. I also ordered a Passionfruit Martino which was made with passion fruit puree and vanilla syrup and I was delighted it was far better than the Amaretto Sour. Both drinks were £4 each.

The Lost and Found is located on Greek Street and offers an extensive drinks menu with spacious seating.

The servers were incredibly slow at getting these drinks to us despite us being the only people there and did not speak to us or come our way during our time there. This made us feel comfortable enough to speak among ourselves without interruption but there remained an uncomfortable atmosphere with the servers looking mildly annoyed and bored – most probably because we were the only ones there.

With its large capacity and pretty interior, I can only imagine the venue is usually bustling and busy and this lackluster experience was a one-off. Perhaps for this reason, my friend says she would return to The Lost and Found for their afternoon tea and prays the food is better than the drinks.

Factfile

Address: 12 Greek St, Leeds LS1 5RN

The Lost and Found is known for its cocktails. Pictured in the centre is the Strawberry Bon Bon.

Telephone: 0113 493 1061

Opening hours: Sunday to Friday, noon to 11pm; Saturday, 0113 493 1061

Scores

Drinks: 5/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 3/10

