To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, The Vicar Lane bar and restaurant will serve the specials alongside its spring menu.

Guests visiting between 12-3pm on Thursday June 2-Sunday June 5 will also have the opportunity to greet and take photographs with the 'Queen’s Guard', who will stand to attention at the entrance to the restaurant.

In honour of the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, the limited-edition cocktail menu is inspired by notable royals, past and present.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ivy Victoria Quarter’s classic afternoon tea has been given the royal treatment for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Boudica (£10.25), a typically British serve, is a refreshing mix of Pimm’s, Tanqueray 10, Crème de Pêche, lime juice and ginger ale, garnished with mint and cucumber, while Queen Victoria (£10.75) is a smooth mix of Tanqueray 10, vanilla syrup, lavender syrup, Crème de Mure and lemon juice.

Lilibet (£13.50) features Tanqueray 10, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, lemon juice and honey syrup, topped up with The Ivy champagne for a true royal touch.

Those seeking a non-alcoholic alternative can opt for The Virgin Queen (£8.50), which features Seedlip Grove, honey syrup, lime juice and ginger juice.

The limited-edition cocktail menu is inspired by notable royals, past and present

In a nod to Queen Elizabeth’s favourite mint chocolate ice cream dessert, diners can top off their meal with The Platinum Crown (£9.95), a majestic reimagining of The Ivy’s classic Chocolate Bombe.

Featuring mint chocolate ice cream, honeycomb and a delicious hot chocolate sauce and adorned with its very own edible crown, the dessert is worthy of Her Majesty’s seal of approval.

The Ivy Victoria Quarter’s classic afternoon tea has also been given the royal treatment for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022, featuring a classic selection of British sandwiches, showstopping cakes and warm fruited scones with clotted cream, fresh strawberries and strawberry preserve.

Afternoon Tea for two includes a choice of teas, infusions or coffees and can be served with Champagne (£35.95) or without (£26.95).