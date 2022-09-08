Why the Leeds village of Scarcroft made it onto the Telegraph's 54 most desirable villages list
The Leeds village and civil parish was listed as one of the most desirable places to live by the Telegraph.
The north Leeds village of Scarcroft was named as one of the "poshest villages in Britain" in an article published by the Telegraph earlier this year.
Based on data from global real estate agents Savills, the national newspaper named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.
Winning villages were chosen based on factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.
Here the YEP takes a look at why Scarcroft is deserving of its place on the coveted list.
