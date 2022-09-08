News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Why the Leeds village of Scarcroft made it onto the Telegraph's 54 most desirable villages list

The Leeds village and civil parish was listed as one of the most desirable places to live by the Telegraph.

By Abi Whistance
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:30 pm

The north Leeds village of Scarcroft was named as one of the "poshest villages in Britain" in an article published by the Telegraph earlier this year.

Based on data from global real estate agents Savills, the national newspaper named the most desirable villages in each ceremonial county across Britain.

Winning villages were chosen based on factors including high house prices, connectivity, the best lifestyle amenities, and chocolate-box appeal.

Here the YEP takes a look at why Scarcroft is deserving of its place on the coveted list.

1. Wonderful rural location

Scarcroft is a village and civil parish, located six miles north east of Leeds city centre. Part of its appeal is the village's wonderful rural location with good connections to both Leeds and Wetherby via the A58.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

2. A population of under 2000 people

Scarcroft truly has an exclusive village feel, with a population of just 1,194 people according to the 2011 Census.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

3. Houses sold for an average price of £928,500

According to data collected by Rightmove, the majority of sales in Scarcroft during the last year were of detached properties, selling for an average price of £928,500. Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £559,653, with flats fetching £183,000.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Sold prices up by 20% on previous year

Overall, sold prices in Scarcroft over the last year were 20% up on the previous year, and 9% up on the 2019 peak of £702,675.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
ScarcroftLeedsTelegraphBritainSavills
Next Page
Page 1 of 3