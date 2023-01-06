From pubs serving Yorkshire’s finest to bars with plenty of craft ale flair, there is a spot for everyone within reach of Leeds Train Station.
1. The Griffin
The Griffin is located on Boar Lane. It is rated 4.1 out of 5. Visitors said: "What a great pub in the centre of Leeds. Pleasant efficient staff, reasonable prices and good food. Good layout in spacious pub. Will go there again when I'm up there."
Photo: James Hardisty
2. The Brewery Tap
The Brewery Tap is located on 18 New Station Street. It is rated 4.3 out of 5. Visitors said: "Staff are great, great atmosphere and great selection of drinks."
Photo: Gary Longbottom
3. The Head Of Steam
The Head Of Steam is located on 12 Mill Hill. It is rated 4.4 out of 5. Visitors said: "Very close to the station. Always a great atmosphere. Selection of real ales. I got served quickly. Staff were fun."
Photo: National World
4. Wetherspoons
Wetherspoons at Leeds train station is rated 4.0 out of 5. Visitors said: "Great bar and great selection of beers etc, sit inside/outside, good atmosphere."
Photo: National World