News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pubs near Leeds station: 7 of the best bars and places for a drink according to Google reviews

From pubs serving Yorkshire’s finest to bars with plenty of craft ale flair, there is a spot for everyone within reach of Leeds Train Station.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Here are seven of the best rated pubs within walking distance of Leeds Train Station, as seen on Google reviews. Want to find out more? Here are the most recognisable pubs in Leeds as selected by Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

1. The Griffin

The Griffin is located on Boar Lane. It is rated 4.1 out of 5. Visitors said: "What a great pub in the centre of Leeds. Pleasant efficient staff, reasonable prices and good food. Good layout in spacious pub. Will go there again when I'm up there."

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

2. The Brewery Tap

The Brewery Tap is located on 18 New Station Street. It is rated 4.3 out of 5. Visitors said: "Staff are great, great atmosphere and great selection of drinks."

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales

3. The Head Of Steam

The Head Of Steam is located on 12 Mill Hill. It is rated 4.4 out of 5. Visitors said: "Very close to the station. Always a great atmosphere. Selection of real ales. I got served quickly. Staff were fun."

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Wetherspoons

Wetherspoons at Leeds train station is rated 4.0 out of 5. Visitors said: "Great bar and great selection of beers etc, sit inside/outside, good atmosphere."

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2