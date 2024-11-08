A popular pub in Leeds city centre has reopened following seven-figure investment.

Drinks are flowing in The Griffin in Boar Lane once again as customers were welcomed into the Grade-II listed pub at its reopening yesterday (November 7).

The pub, owned by Greene King, closed to the public on September 29 to transform the “tired and dated” venue into a modern and welcoming space designed to be a go-to spot for locals and tourists.

Victoria Hatton, general manager of The Griffin, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to reopen The Griffin and reveal this amazing transformation to our community.

The Griffin, Boar Lane, has reopened. Photo: National World | Geha Pandey

“While we’ve modernised the space, we’ve very much retained the heart and soul of the pub. Whether you’re popping in for a pint on your way home, watching the match, or hosting a special event, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back through our doors.”

Customers can expect a more spacious and contemporary decor and layout, thanks to two new entrances for easier access.

For families, a newly designed family room has been added with accessibility in mind, including a pushchair and wheelchair-friendly ramp to make the site fully accessible to all. A dog friendly area has also been added.

The removal of the pub’s well-known tunnel has opened the interior out into a more robust space, enhanced by updated furnishings, a cutting-edge sound system and state-of-the-art TV screens. These high-tech screens double up as mirrors when not in use.

One of the highlights of the renovation is the addition of three private event spaces, ideal for meetings, dining, and larger celebrations. Two of these rooms cater to smaller groups of 10-30 while the largest room can accommodate up to 100 people and boasts a private bar and catering options.

The reopening of The Griffin comes after seven figure investment to modernise the space. Photo: National World | Geha Pandey/National World

The largest function room is where the former Bar Cennsa used to be and the historic ceilings have been lovingly restored back to their former glory.

Renovation aside, The Griffin has launched an updated menu, which includes a daily breakfast offering starting at 9am and roast dinners available every Sunday.

Guests can also enjoy a range of draft beers and IPAs including Hazy Day with alcohol-free Estrella Galicia available on tap as well.

The Griffin is also expanding its focus on entertainment with live music and DJs scheduled every Friday and Saturday night until 2am.

On Mondays, customers can expect Quiz Night, while Tuesdays will feature Rock and Roll Bingo.

Football screenings will take place every Wednesday, followed by karaoke on Thursdays and NFL evenings bringing the week to a close on Sundays.

As the festive season approaches, the pub will host a Christmas Party featuring a Michael Bublé tribute act, a three-course meal, and a DJ. Bookings are open for both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

From November 30 until December 22, a festive grotto will be open every Saturday and Sunday, operating from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays and 10am to 3pm on Sundays for families to enjoy.