The Monday and Tuesday Club – it sounds like something former giant Countdown host turned writer Richard Osman might have penned.

At the Greedy Duck in Morley, however, it’s something entirely different. It’s a concept introduced by the pub’s former operators, designed to attract diners at the traditionally quiet beginning of the week.

This delightful pub in Scotchman Lane is now under new management but is looking to maintain its reputation for excellent food using locally sourced ingredients.

The Greedy Duck, Morley.

We visited on yes, you guessed it, a Monday and expected to be rattling around this generously proportioned pub with attractive views over the surrounding countryside. But we were wrong.

There was a good mix of locals who’d turned up for the quiz, couples, families and colleagues having a bite to eat after work, both indoors and out on the expansive terrace.

The menu itself certainly has something for all tastes. There’s the pub favourites you’d expect – steaks, burgers, the ubiquitous fish and chips – but with a little more. There’s a great vegetarian selection, for example, plus a Cajun fish dish and a summery salad selection.

Two of our fellow diners were tucking into an enormous sharing platter with flatbread, hummus, olives and goodness knows what else. My guest, though, is a big fan of garlic mushrooms and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try some. And he was delighted he did – they were every bit as gloriously creamy and indulgent as he’d hoped, and arrived with slices of toasted ciabatta so he didn’t miss a morsel of the sauce.

I opted for the arancini – Italian style rice balls in a fresh tomato sauce. They were delicious, golden and crisp, the sauce a perfect balance of rich and piquant.

At this point, it’s worth mentioning how timing can be everything. It’s a pet hate that as soon as the starter plates have been whisked away, the main courses immediately appear.

The staff at the Duck, however, time things to perfection. At no point did we feel we’d been left waiting; however, we weren’t rushed either. The evening progressed perfectly.

And my guest was thoroughly delighted with his burger – cooked to perfection, topped with cheese and a smidgen of salad and accompanied by a very generous portion of crisp golden fries.

I was berating myself for being unimaginative and ordering the vegetarian burger – but that was before it arrived. It was hands down the best I’ve had – juicy, satisfying and again served with utterly delicious fries.

It’s a great example of British pub food done well – throw in the friendly service, splendid views and decent value and it’s fair to say the Duck is flying high.

FACT FILE

The Greedy Duck, Scotchman Lane, Morley

Tel 0113 465 5888

Open seven days a week

Scores

Food 8

Service 9

Atmosphere 8

Value 8