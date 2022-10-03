Building work is to start today (October 3) on a major £250,000 transformation of The Needless Inn, Morley by Heineken owned, Star Pubs & Bars1 and Leeds based events, food and drink operators, Kai Man, Ray Chan and Theo Jefferson-Brown.

They’re known for the popular Chinese concept Mans Market in Leeds and a food truck under the same brand.

Building work is to start today (October 3) on a major £250,000 transformation of The Needless Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closed since October 2021, the pub will reopen in early November as The Greedy Duck, in time for the World Cup. It will be a top-quality family and dog friendly country pub serving traditional home-cooked pub classics.

Theo said: Says Theo: “When we saw the views of The Greedy Duck we leapt at the chance to take it on. We want it to be a hub of the community whilst also attracting people from further afield including walkers, cyclists and families enjoying days out.

"We have lots of plans for the pub which will be put in place in the months after we open. These include hosting regular Sports Legends evenings to meet and greet well known sports people.

"We also intend to open from 12-3pm on Christmas Day raising money for a local charity from donations for the food we’ll be serving and the Christmas quiz.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closed since October 2021, the pub will reopen in early November in time for the World Cup. Picture: Steve Riding

Funds are being spent on a complete upgrade of the interior and exterior giving The Greedy Duck a lighter more modern look and feel while retaining its traditional character.

Inside, this will include Herringbone parquet and tiled flooring, an eclectic mix of seating, bamboo light shades and geometric and botanical wallpaper. New bi-fold doors will be installed to create an indoor-outdoor atmosphere and frame the stunning valley views.

Outside the pub will be redecorated in a smart blue and grey colour scheme with new lighting and signage. The large beer garden will have seating for 94.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pub Manager Kevan Miley added: “I will be moving to the pub, so am looking forward to getting to know residents and becoming part of the community.”