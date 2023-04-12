News you can trust since 1890
The Foundation: First look inside new Adel bar by Meanwood Brewery replacing Cranberries Delicatessen in Leeds

The owners of Meanwood Brewery have revealed what the name of their new taproom in Leeds will be after asking the public for their suggestions.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Meanwood Brewery – which is run by brothers Baz and Graeme Phillips – are set to open a new venue on Otley Road in Adel at the end of May following the runaway success of their flagship taproom in Meanwood, The Terminus Taproom and Bottleshop, which opened in November 2018. The new venture will be at the site of the old Cranberries Delicatessen.

Last month the brothers urged their followers to submit their ideas for what the new venue should be called, adding that an old edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post from 1963 found while renovating the site had given them some ideas.

Graeme said that they received hundreds of ideas from customers and have settled on one of the names submitted – The Foundation.

The brothers have shared the below pictures showing the progress they’ve made renovating the new space.

The Foundation will open in the site of what used to be Cranberries Delicatessen.

