Brothers Graeme and Baz Phillips, who own The Terminus Tap and Bottle Shop in Meanwood, have taken over a new site on Otley Road in Adel, with the view of opening in May.

Whilst ripping out the old walls, they found a copy of the Yorkshire Evening Post from July 24, 1963. The duo said that they have been “combing through it” to find inspiration to name the new bar.

They have also launched a social media competition asking for followers to come up with a name, writing: “Do you think you have a good name for our new place? Tag your mates and see if they have any good ideas too.

Graeme and Baz Phillips, who own The Terminus Tap and Bottle Shop in Meanwood, are opening a new spot in Adel.

“Winner gets £100 bar tab for our new place. Disclaimer- There is no guaranteed winner, if we don’t like any names nobody wins! Good luck!”

The brothers first began home brewing in 2017 as a hobby. Baz said: “At first it was just a way for us to hang out and get some quality time together as brothers, and it's just gone from there.

“Meanwood was named in the Top 15 suburbs to live last year”, Baz said. “It's a really cool place and there's lots of independent businesses thriving. We hope that we can be the nucleus in Adel too, helping to support and encourage other small independent businesses.”