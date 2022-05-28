Terminus Review: a trendy bar for beer-lovers in the heart of Meanwood

You don't have to look hard to find evidence of the bar's deep respect for the UK's favourite alcoholic drink. As I sip on a quality pint of beer, with sight of the tanks and fermenters that birthed it while surrounded by punters clad in hoodies bearing their favourite breweries' branding - I know I have come to the right bar.

There is a time and a place for a pint of Heineken, no question - but when you drink a unique-tasting beer from a distinctive glass with the sure confidence that you can return to the bar and source a wholly different yet equally lovely beer with the assistance of a server who really knows their stuff, you begin to wonder whether your life is long enough to drink jars of bog-standard lager.

There is a staggering range on tap at Terminus. From raspberry ripple pales to plum and vanilla porters, you are sure to find something approximate to the beer of your dreams, or at the very least a shade of drink to suit whatever mood lifted you from your sofa. As well as a respectable cocktail offering, there are tempting fridges stacked with bottles and cans showcasing the city's vibrant brewing scene and the pick of those created further afield.

For a chic drinking spot, the drinks are reasonably priced. A round of four cocktails sets me back just over £30, while a quartet of beers comes in at a very respectable £22.

Spacious and convivial, the covered seating area is draped in fairy lights and warmed by sensor-operated heaters. To put it bluntly, it all feels a bit cool - twenty and thirty somethings wearing beards and woolly jumpers and drill jackets, sharing filters and conspiracy theories about the Pyramids of Giza - but the edge is softened by the bar's undeniable 'local' feel. Stood around picnic tables, brief conversations are held between friends who arrive with separate parties and are pleased to find a familiar face, while dogs sniff around frozen pizza and toastie loafs picked up before a brief pit-stop was tabled on the walk home from the supermarket.

Terminus is a belting bar which serves excellent beer right at the heart of a scene which is very much on the up.

Terminus bar, Meanwood.

Address: Stonegate Rd, Meanwood, Leeds, LS6 4HY

Telephone: 0113 318 5821

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, 3pm-11pm; Fri, 3pm-midnight; Saturday, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-11pm.

Website: www.terminustap.co.uk

Meanwood Brewery beers.

Drinks: 10/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Service: 8/10