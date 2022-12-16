News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 2-1 Real Sociedad highlights: Whites defeat LaLiga high-flyers in Elland Road friendly

Leeds United host LaLiga side Real Sociedad at Elland Road this evening in the second of their publicly-accessible mid-season friendlies during the World Cup break

By Joe Donnohue
9 hours ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 10:09pm

Leeds welcome the team currently sitting third in the LaLiga table to Elland Road this evening, which will provide a sterner test than the Whites’ narrow 2-1 friendly win over Elche last week. Goals from Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich helped Leeds avoid the embarrassment of drawing with the side with the lowest number of points across Europe’s top five leagues, returning from their training camp in Spain with the Festa d’Elx trophy.

This evening, Imanol Alguaci brings his La Real outfit to West Yorkshire where temperatures are set to hover around freezing for kick-off at 7:45pm. Domestically, tonight’s opponents trail only Real Madrid and Barcelona in the league table, and topped their UEFA Europa League group ahead of Manchester United with five wins from six matches.

Their squad includes former Manchester City midfielder David Silva and ex-Newcastle United man Mikel Merino, as well as Martin Zubimendi who will by vying to replace Sergio Busquets at international level, along with Leeds’ Marc Roca.

Leeds host La Real at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty Images)

Match updates, build-up, team news, analysis, full-time reaction and player ratings here throughout the evening.

Leeds United 2-1 Real Sociedad: Live match updates from Elland Road friendly

FT: Leeds 2-1 Real Sociedad

Bill’s not happy with that

90’ Elustondo booked for a late tackle on Ayling.

Closing stages

Brief interruption

Set-piece

80’ La Real free-kick headed behind after Hjelde fouled. Spanish corner.

15 to go, Gnonto off

La Real sub

ON: Sola

OFF: Gorosabel

Leeds subs

ON: Gyabi, Joseph

OFF: Roca, Rodrigo

La Real subs

ON: Zubiaurre, Illarramendi, Karrikaburu, Marin

OFF: Remiro, Zubimendi, Silva, Mendez

Turning back the clock

62 - Silva with some Silva magic in the area to turn away from challenges but Drameh blocks his way to goal.

Elland RoadWest Yorkshire