The Commercial, Armley: Go inside the historic Leeds pub that has undergone a £194,000 makeover

It is the pub aiming to reconnect with the Leeds community it serves following a major makeover.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th May 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:05 BST

The Commercial at the junction of Whingate and Wortley Road in LS12 has served up a warm welcome for generations. Fast forward to 2023 and the Armley pub is aiming to become the heartbeat of the community thanks to a £194,000 transformation boasting a ‘cosy and bright destination’ for socialising with family, friends and colleagues. “I am hugely looking forward to being a part of this community and sharing all of the recent enhancements to this unique pub with its regulars old and new!” said operator Ed Whittingham. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A vibrant new colour scheme now also features on the pub’s frontage.

A weekend-long launch party from May 12 to May 14 will feature everything quintessentially British in honour of the King's Coronation. The launch will feature daytime activities as well as entertainment in the evening from a live DJ and a surprise tribute act.

Added to appealing décor up-grades are a new pool table and illuminated darts throw area, which will tempt even the less sporty among regulars.

The action spills-out into the garden, with a new TV screen nestled among a revamped outdoor seating area of over 20 tables, and screens will be widely accessible throughout the pub. Sporting fans will be pleased to know that all big games will reliably be screened during opening times.

