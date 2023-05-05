The Commercial at the junction of Whingate and Wortley Road in LS12 has served up a warm welcome for generations. Fast forward to 2023 and the Armley pub is aiming to become the heartbeat of the community thanks to a £194,000 transformation boasting a ‘cosy and bright destination’ for socialising with family, friends and colleagues. “I am hugely looking forward to being a part of this community and sharing all of the recent enhancements to this unique pub with its regulars old and new!” said operator Ed Whittingham. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook