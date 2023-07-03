Leeds Dock bar The Canary serving Wimbledon Bottomless Brunch through 2023 tournament with unlimited Pimm’s
The Canary at Leeds Dock is serving up a Wimbledon Bottomless Brunch throughout the 2023 tournament that includes 90 minutes of unlimited Pimm’s.
Guests can enjoy 90 minutes of Pimm's, Prosecco, Mimosas, selected rotating cocktails & bottled beers for £20, providing that they also purchase a main meal separate.
Main dishes include the likes of The House Burger with Swiss Cheese, Spicy Beef Salad, or veggie option Halloumi Heaven Burger.
The bottomless brunch offer on drinks is on offer from today (Monday) at £20 per person.
“Each game of this year’s tournament will be shown throughout the venue on multiple screens, including the bar’s outdoor terrace space until July 16.
The offer is available between midday and 5pm daily and tables can be booked on the bar’s website.