Leeds Dock bar The Canary serving Wimbledon Bottomless Brunch through 2023 tournament with unlimited Pimm’s

A Leeds bar is serving up a treat for tennis fans by offering unlimited Pimm’s as part of a special bottomless brunch offer.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

The Canary at Leeds Dock is serving up a Wimbledon Bottomless Brunch throughout the 2023 tournament that includes 90 minutes of unlimited Pimm’s.

Guests can enjoy 90 minutes of Pimm's, Prosecco, Mimosas, selected rotating cocktails & bottled beers for £20, providing that they also purchase a main meal separate.

Main dishes include the likes of The House Burger with Swiss Cheese, Spicy Beef Salad, or veggie option Halloumi Heaven Burger.

Unlimited Pimm's are on offer at The Canary in Leeds as part of their Wimbledon Bottomless BrunchUnlimited Pimm's are on offer at The Canary in Leeds as part of their Wimbledon Bottomless Brunch
The bottomless brunch offer on drinks is on offer from today (Monday) at £20 per person.

“Each game of this year’s tournament will be shown throughout the venue on multiple screens, including the bar’s outdoor terrace space until July 16.

The offer is available between midday and 5pm daily and tables can be booked on the bar’s website.

