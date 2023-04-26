Beeston-born Chef Jokam, as he is known in the industry, was appointed to take over The Canary’s kitchen in November. The Leeds Dock bar, opened in December 2021, has swapped its Mexican and Spanish-inspired offering with a menu full of classic comfort grub with Chef Jokan’s tasty twist.

Chef Jokam studied law in Leeds while working for a catering company and after finishing his studies, he got a job working front-of-house.

The 36-year-old said: “One day my manager said the chef had rung in sick and asked me to be in the kitchen - luckily it was just making bangers and mash. From then on I was asked to help more in the kitchen and the rest is history. I fell in love with it and now I’ve got a passion for cooking.”

Chef Jokam is the new head chef at The Canary in Leeds Dock (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Chef Jokam has previously worked at the former Leeds Dock bar Dock 29, where he honed his culinary skills, and Jamaican restaurant and bar Jamrock, formerly on Call Lane. When he was approached by The Canary with the offer of putting his stamp on its menu, it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

Chef Jokam said: “They said they were looking for someone consistent and who could shake up The Canary. I looked around and it’s got good vibes, so I decided to take the challenge.

“People are loving the new menu, the feedback has been really positive. It’s inspired by the surroundings - it’s quirky, it’s got a rooftop terrace - and wanted to come up with something that was suitable for the area. My favourite dish on the menu is the crispy chicken salad. It’s light, it’s tasty and it goes with the vibe of the place.”

Housed in two shipping containers, the family-friendly and dog-friendly bar boasts a rooftop terrace with views over the waterfront, and hosts private parties, weekly quizzes, live music nights and special barbeque evenings.

Chef Jokam has transformed the bar's food offering with a menu of tasty comfort food classics (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Chef Jokam’s new menu is focused around casual dining - with a sharing eats menu including fiery jalapeño poppers, mac ‘n’ cheese bites, crispy chicken tenders with spicy mayo, chipotle mayo or house sauce, and chicken wings served with sticky BBQ or tangy buffalo sauce

There are six new burgers, sandwiched between soft brioche buns and dripping in homemade sauce, topped with Swiss cheese and served with house or spicy fries - including a vegetarian and vegan option. Lighter options include big bowl salads and quick lunch bites.

It’s washed down with beers from local brewers Northern Monk and Kirkstall Brewery, as well as signature cocktails created with local spirits including Leeds Gin and Libations Rum, as well as coffee from North Star Coffee.

