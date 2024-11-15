It can be a great struggle to decide what and where you want to eat first thing in the morning.

Breakfast, considered to be the most important meal of our diets, can set the tone for the rest of the day too so getting it right is important.

Thankfully for us, Leeds’ restaurants and cafes have us covered. There are plenty of fantastic spots across the city that specialise in brilliant breakfast items - from a full English to pancakes.

Here are our readers’ top picks for breakfast in Leeds. Where will you be heading to next?

1 . Riveresque YEP reader Jonathan Sawyer said Riveresque, in Bridge End, is the best place for breakfast in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Nigella's Cafe Steven Rowland said: "Went to my favourite cafe Nigella's Cafe yesterday for our breakfast. Best in Morley, friendly staff, meal always hot, love it." Nigella's Cafe is in Queen Street, Morley. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Beulah The Beulah in Tong Road, Farnley, was named a number of times by YEP readers. Craig Wright said: "Tried many and nothing even comes close to this amazing place for quality and value for money." | David Dobby/Google Photo: David Dobby Photo Sales

4 . House of Koko YEP reader Rosita Rogers said House of Koko in Oakwood offers the best breakfast in Leeds. | YEP Photo: YEP Photo Sales

5 . Honey Coffee Bike Cafe YEP reader Monika Golec said Honey Coffee Bike Cafe in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, offers the best breakfast in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Pomfrets YEP reader said John Devine: "Pomfrets in Wetherby. No contest." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales