It can be a great struggle to decide what and where you want to eat first thing in the morning.
Breakfast, considered to be the most important meal of our diets, can set the tone for the rest of the day too so getting it right is important.
Here are our readers’ top picks for breakfast in Leeds. Where will you be heading to next?
1. Riveresque
YEP reader Jonathan Sawyer said Riveresque, in Bridge End, is the best place for breakfast in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
2. Nigella's Cafe
Steven Rowland said: "Went to my favourite cafe Nigella's Cafe yesterday for our breakfast. Best in Morley, friendly staff, meal always hot, love it." Nigella's Cafe is in Queen Street, Morley. | Google Photo: Google
3. The Beulah
The Beulah in Tong Road, Farnley, was named a number of times by YEP readers. Craig Wright said: "Tried many and nothing even comes close to this amazing place for quality and value for money." | David Dobby/Google Photo: David Dobby
4. House of Koko
YEP reader Rosita Rogers said House of Koko in Oakwood offers the best breakfast in Leeds. | YEP Photo: YEP
5. Honey Coffee Bike Cafe
YEP reader Monika Golec said Honey Coffee Bike Cafe in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, offers the best breakfast in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
6. Pomfrets
YEP reader said John Devine: "Pomfrets in Wetherby. No contest." | Google Photo: Google
