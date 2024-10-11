The best and worst Greggs branches in Leeds city centre according to Google reviews

The chain is famed for its sausage rolls, but there’s much more on offer at Greggs including sandwiches, hot drinks, vegan alternatives, sweet treats.

And it’s obvious why the chain has such a strong presence in the north - it’s loved by everyone.

But with so many chains, it can be difficult to decide where to pop into when out and about in the city centre.

Here are the branches of Greggs in Leeds city centre, ranked from best to worst.

1 . Central Arcade The Central Arcade branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 402 Google reviews. | Elia Franke/Google Photo: Elia Franke/Google Photo Sales

2 . Great George Street The Great George Street branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 142 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Wellington Street The Wellington Street branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 156 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Boar Lane The Boar Lane branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 116 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Merrion Centre The Merrion Centre branch has a rating of 3.9 stars from 30 Google reviews. | Google/Merrion Centre Photo: Google/Merrion Centre Photo Sales

6 . Bond Street The Bond Street branch has a rating of 3.9 stars from 119 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales