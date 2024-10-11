The best and worst Greggs branches in Leeds city centre according to Google reviews

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

There are 11 branches of Greggs in Leeds city centre alone.

The chain is famed for its sausage rolls, but there’s much more on offer at Greggs including sandwiches, hot drinks, vegan alternatives, sweet treats.

And it’s obvious why the chain has such a strong presence in the north - it’s loved by everyone.

But with so many chains, it can be difficult to decide where to pop into when out and about in the city centre.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from Leeds, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Here are the branches of Greggs in Leeds city centre, ranked from best to worst.

The Central Arcade branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 402 Google reviews.

1. Central Arcade

The Central Arcade branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 402 Google reviews. | Elia Franke/Google Photo: Elia Franke/Google

Photo Sales
The Great George Street branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 142 Google reviews.

2. Great George Street

The Great George Street branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 142 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Wellington Street branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 156 Google reviews.

3. Wellington Street

The Wellington Street branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 156 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Boar Lane branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 116 Google reviews.

4. Boar Lane

The Boar Lane branch has a rating of 4.0 stars from 116 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Merrion Centre branch has a rating of 3.9 stars from 30 Google reviews.

5. Merrion Centre

The Merrion Centre branch has a rating of 3.9 stars from 30 Google reviews. | Google/Merrion Centre Photo: Google/Merrion Centre

Photo Sales
The Bond Street branch has a rating of 3.9 stars from 119 Google reviews.

6. Bond Street

The Bond Street branch has a rating of 3.9 stars from 119 Google reviews. | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGreggs
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice