Scoffs on New Road Side in Horsforth has become a haven for lovers of vegan food - from mouth-watering fry-ups to delectable cakes, the menu offers something for everyone, proving that plant-based doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavour.

But with growing popularity comes a growing problem - space. Scoffs is bursting at the seams, often leaving customers waiting for tables or even avoiding peak times altogether.

Scoffs on New Road Side.

Now mother and daughter team Tracy and Ria have launched a Crowdfunder campaign to create "Big Scoffs", a brand new 34-seater diner just across the road.

This exciting expansion will not only offer more space for hungry customers but will also allow them to host events and further support local charities close to their hearts. Those who contribute will be eligible for rewards including merchandise and membership cards to event catering.

Tracy said “We are so grateful to everyone that has supported us so far, we're already almost a third of the way to our target, every bit helps us reach our goal.” To date more than £10,000 of the £15,000 target has been pledged.