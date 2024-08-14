Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand new market is set to open outside a popular pub in a Leeds village.

The Arabian Horse, in Aberford, reopened last Christmas for the first time in a year - to the delight of returning regulars.

Now, landlords Mark and Gemma Hodgson are set to host their first community market in the boozer’s car park.

The first market will take place on Friday (August 16), with a butcher and baker among the stallholders.

“We’re all really looking forward to it,” said Gemma. “It will be nice for the community to have something like this in the village, because there aren’t any shops.”

The 41-year-old added: “Since we opened, we’ve had so much support. It has been great to see the pub so busy, particularly over the last couple of weeks when the sun has been shining.”

The market will take place every other Friday from 9am to 12pm in the car park.

For the first event later this week, Slaters Quality Butchers and Nousa Boutique will hold stalls, while cakes will be provided by a local independent baker.

There will also be bacon butties on sale in the pub, alongside hot drinks.