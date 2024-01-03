A Leeds village has celebrated the return of its last remaining pub – and relieved regulars weren’t hiding their emotions as they stepped back inside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Arabian Horse, in Aberford, was closed for almost a year before a local couple took the reigns over Christmas.

Many in the village were touched to see the first pints being poured, as landlady Gemma Hodgson explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"People were quite emotional when they came in,” she said. “They’re just so grateful that it’s back open. They’re seeing old friends that they haven’t seen for years, and it’s bringing the community together. We knew the pub had been missed, but we didn’t realise how much it meant to people.”

Mark and Gemma Hodgson, the new landlords of The Arabian Horse, in Main Street, Aberford, have taken over the reigns of the well-loved boozer to the delight of returning regulars. Photo: James Hardisty.

Gemma, 40, who works part-time for Wakefield Council, will run the pub with husband Mark, 53, a lecturer at Leeds Beckett University. The pair were handed the keys at the end of November and – impressively – had it up and running in just over two weeks.

They’d always wanted to take on a pub, with clear ideas of the country-feel they were looking for.

“When this came up, it was such a great opportunity,” said Gemma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ve kept the traditional charm of the historic building, with vintage-style carpets and upholstery, but with sparkling wine glasses hung from the ceiling and a generously stocked bar. The couple still have to put some finishing touches to the place, including old photographs from the archive, as they’ve not had chance amid the Christmas chaos.

There are even plans for informal dining from February, with pizzas and small plates on offer, but the owners are keen to make sure it remains a “drinkers’ pub”.

The boozer has been incredibly busy since reopening. Daughter Jaymee Leigh, who was back from university for Christmas, helped out behind the bar.