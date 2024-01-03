The Arabian Horse Aberford: Last remaining pub in Leeds village reopens to the delight of returning regulars
The Arabian Horse, in Aberford, was closed for almost a year before a local couple took the reigns over Christmas.
Many in the village were touched to see the first pints being poured, as landlady Gemma Hodgson explained.
"People were quite emotional when they came in,” she said. “They’re just so grateful that it’s back open. They’re seeing old friends that they haven’t seen for years, and it’s bringing the community together. We knew the pub had been missed, but we didn’t realise how much it meant to people.”
Gemma, 40, who works part-time for Wakefield Council, will run the pub with husband Mark, 53, a lecturer at Leeds Beckett University. The pair were handed the keys at the end of November and – impressively – had it up and running in just over two weeks.
They’d always wanted to take on a pub, with clear ideas of the country-feel they were looking for.
“When this came up, it was such a great opportunity,” said Gemma.
They’ve kept the traditional charm of the historic building, with vintage-style carpets and upholstery, but with sparkling wine glasses hung from the ceiling and a generously stocked bar. The couple still have to put some finishing touches to the place, including old photographs from the archive, as they’ve not had chance amid the Christmas chaos.
There are even plans for informal dining from February, with pizzas and small plates on offer, but the owners are keen to make sure it remains a “drinkers’ pub”.
The boozer has been incredibly busy since reopening. Daughter Jaymee Leigh, who was back from university for Christmas, helped out behind the bar.
Gemma explained: "We wouldn’t have been able to do it without her. She works in a bar in Oxford Street in London, which is probably one of the busiest in the country – but she said it was busier here on our first day!”