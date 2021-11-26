A guide to Greek Street: Every bar and restaurant in the Leeds party hotspot and what they offer

Now a fully-pedestrianised street with some of the city's most vibrant bars and restaurants, there's nothing like a night out on Greek Street. Here, we've put together a guide to every venue you can expect to find, and all that they offer.
1. Salt Leeds
Okay, so we’re starting slightly off Greek Street - but this Ossett Brewery bar is too good to miss off the list. Formerly known as Craft Asylum #2, the East Parade bar has been transformed into a New York-inspired drinking destination, serving cocktails and SALT’s renowned keg beers including favourites like Jute, Huckaback and Ikat as well as a range of Ossett Brewery cask classics.
Photo: Salt Leeds
2. All Bar One
Our first stop on Greek Street is All Bar One, a bustling chain bar serving beer, cocktails, wine and sharing plates to an after-work crowd. It serves bottomless brunch every day until 4.30pm - treat yourself to mouth-watering brunch dishes and unlimited Prosecco, Mimosas, or Bloody Marys over your 90-minute sitting.
3. Manahatta
Opposite All Bar One on the corner of Greek Street is Manahatta, a favourite of Leeds’ party crowd. Enjoy two-for-one cocktails in a glamorous setting - you can rent out the entire top floor of this bar for special occasions.
4. Dakota Bar and Grill
It doesn’t get more exclusive than Dakota. A favourite of Leeds celebrities, this boutique hotel has an equally as impressive bar and restaurant, serving classical British cooking and comfort food favourites. Enjoy a tipple in the heated terrace or outdoor area, complete with blankets, and watch the world go by.
Photo: Dakota