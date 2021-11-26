A guide to Greek Street: Every bar and restaurant in the Leeds party hotspot and what they offer

1. Salt Leeds

Okay, so we’re starting slightly off Greek Street - but this Ossett Brewery bar is too good to miss off the list. Formerly known as Craft Asylum #2, the East Parade bar has been transformed into a New York-inspired drinking destination, serving cocktails and SALT’s renowned keg beers including favourites like Jute, Huckaback and Ikat as well as a range of Ossett Brewery cask classics.

Photo: Salt Leeds