The 12 best pizza restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews - including Pizza Loco and Culto

Leeds is known for its bustling food scene and has become home to many delicious Italian restaurants and pizza places.
Here, we have rounded up some of the best places to grab a pizza according to Google reviews.
1. 12 of the best pizza places in Leeds
Here are 12 of the best pizza places in Leeds according to Google reviews. Photo: NW
2. Pizza Fella, City Centre
Pizza Fella has rating of 4.7 from 572 reviews. A customer at Pizza Fella said: "Easily one of the best Neapolitans I’ve ever had. The garlic bread is god-tier and like nothing I’ve ever tasted before. I’ve completely abused the £5 pizza deal and have eaten here like 20 times — wish I lived closer so I could eat here every day." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Mozza pizaa.jpg
Mozza True Neapolitan Pizza has a rating of 4.5 from 291 reviews. A customer said: "Visited on Tuesday and was really pleasantly surprised. Great service, really reasonably priced and, above all, absolutely delicious pizzas! Authentic ingredients and they’re prepared in front of you by a very hard working chef." Photo: Mozza True Neapolitan Pizza, White Rose Shopping Centre
4. Puglian Pizza Cafe, Armley
Puglian Pizza Cafe has a rating of 4.9 on Google from 94 reviews. A customer at Puglian Pizza Cafe said: "Friendly staff, fast service and short waiting time. Pizza was tasty, tomato sauce in base was really good - you can feel real tomatoes, all the ingredients were fresh, pizza was hot." Photo: Google