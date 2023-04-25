Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
54 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
2 hours ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
3 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

The 12 best pizza restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews - including Pizza Loco and Culto

Leeds is known for its bustling food scene and has become home to many delicious Italian restaurants and pizza places.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:15 BST

Whether it be a quick takeaway or a more fine dining experience, there is no doubt that Italian food and pizzas in particular have taken our city by storm.

Here, we have rounded up some of the best places to grab a pizza according to Google reviews.

Here are 12 of the best pizza places in Leeds according to Google reviews.

1. 12 of the best pizza places in Leeds

Here are 12 of the best pizza places in Leeds according to Google reviews. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Pizza Fella has rating of 4.7 from 572 reviews. A customer at Pizza Fella said: "Easily one of the best Neapolitans I’ve ever had. The garlic bread is god-tier and like nothing I’ve ever tasted before. I’ve completely abused the £5 pizza deal and have eaten here like 20 times — wish I lived closer so I could eat here every day."

2. Pizza Fella, City Centre

Pizza Fella has rating of 4.7 from 572 reviews. A customer at Pizza Fella said: "Easily one of the best Neapolitans I’ve ever had. The garlic bread is god-tier and like nothing I’ve ever tasted before. I’ve completely abused the £5 pizza deal and have eaten here like 20 times — wish I lived closer so I could eat here every day." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Mozza True Neapolitan Pizza has a rating of 4.5 from 291 reviews. A customer said: "Visited on Tuesday and was really pleasantly surprised. Great service, really reasonably priced and, above all, absolutely delicious pizzas! Authentic ingredients and they’re prepared in front of you by a very hard working chef."

3. Mozza pizaa.jpg

Mozza True Neapolitan Pizza has a rating of 4.5 from 291 reviews. A customer said: "Visited on Tuesday and was really pleasantly surprised. Great service, really reasonably priced and, above all, absolutely delicious pizzas! Authentic ingredients and they’re prepared in front of you by a very hard working chef." Photo: Mozza True Neapolitan Pizza, White Rose Shopping Centre

Photo Sales
Puglian Pizza Cafe has a rating of 4.9 on Google from 94 reviews. A customer at Puglian Pizza Cafe said: "Friendly staff, fast service and short waiting time. Pizza was tasty, tomato sauce in base was really good - you can feel real tomatoes, all the ingredients were fresh, pizza was hot."

4. Puglian Pizza Cafe, Armley

Puglian Pizza Cafe has a rating of 4.9 on Google from 94 reviews. A customer at Puglian Pizza Cafe said: "Friendly staff, fast service and short waiting time. Pizza was tasty, tomato sauce in base was really good - you can feel real tomatoes, all the ingredients were fresh, pizza was hot." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:GoogleLeeds