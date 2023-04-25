The 12 best pizza restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews - including Pizza Loco and Culto

2 . Pizza Fella, City Centre

Pizza Fella has rating of 4.7 from 572 reviews. A customer at Pizza Fella said: "Easily one of the best Neapolitans I’ve ever had. The garlic bread is god-tier and like nothing I’ve ever tasted before. I’ve completely abused the £5 pizza deal and have eaten here like 20 times — wish I lived closer so I could eat here every day." Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe