JD Sports Crown Point: Thieves use stolen cars to ram sports store in burglary at Leeds retail park
Officers are looking for suspects after thieves stole clothing from a sports retailer in Leeds yesterday using stolen cars.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Leeds District CID are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke in to the JD Sports store at Crown Point Retail Park on Sunday (January 28) evening.
According to a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson, the suspects broke through the shutters of the sports retailer using cars to enter the store. The thieves then stole clothing before making off in the cars used to enter.
The two vehicles, a Nissan Qashqai and Renault Megane, had both previously been reported stolen.
Officers now have a number of enquiries ongoing and are asking that anyone who witnessed or has footage of the incident or saw the cars involved arriving or leaving the scene to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13240051929.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.